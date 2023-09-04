'I was turning into an a**hole.' 8 celebrity couples who broke up and got back together.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren weren't always as happy as they might appear on social media.

During an interview on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Warren — who met Alba when working as a director's assistant on her 2004 film Fantastic Four — confessed he once "dumped her" because he, in his own words, was "an a**hole".

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," he recalled on the podcast.

"I was always a pretty confident person in my own — kind of walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I'm looking up and feeling jealous all the time."

"I was like, 'I hate feeling like this.' I was turning into an a**hole, and so we broke up."

Of course, their split didn't last long.

Jessica Alba and Warren Cash with their children Honor, Haven and Hayes. Image: Instagram @jessicaalba.

The couple quickly got back together and announced their engagement and pregnancy all within a year. They now have three children: Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, five.

Here are seven other celebrity couples who broke up and got back together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Image: Instagram @chrissyteigen.

While the couple are married nowadays, Legend admitted to The Guardian he once tried to break up with his wife. Except, she didn't allow it to happen.

"I was really stressed and busy," he recalled. "I was just like, 'I'd just be happier single right now.'"

Teigen tweeted a single-sentence response to her husband's admission.

"It wasn't a typical breakup," she wrote. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Image: Getty.

Biel and Timberlake have been married for over 10 years and together for 16, but in that time, the pair had a brief breakup.

They started dating in 2007 but broke up in March 2011. In a Vanity Fair interview that June, the singer revealed how much he missed Jess, saying, "She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK?... I would rather not talk about her, because it's hurtful for me."

Clearly, what he said worked because the pair got back together in October 2011 and engaged in December. They married a year later in 2012 and now share two children together; Silas and Phineas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Image: Getty.

This would not be a story without Jlo and Affleck, who have a 20-year-long relationship with a broken engagement, kids, marriages and everything else you can imagine in between.

The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of Gigli. Funnily enough, the movie garnered criticism for its lack of apparent on-screen chemistry.

They were engaged by November 2002 but called off the wedding in September 2003 — just days before they were meant to tie the knot.

In January 2004 they called it quits. After reconnecting almost two decades later, the pair rekindled their relationship and in June 2022, they wed.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote on On the JLo.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Image: Instagram.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin dated briefly in 2016 before ending on bad terms, according to the model.

"We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends," she told UK newspaper The Times in May 2018.

Thankfully, the pair found each other again for just one month before announcing their engagement.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The night Orlando Bloom at Katy Perry met. Image: Getty.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are arguably the couple of the century (alright, we're being dramatic — but you get what we mean!) but once upon a time, they didn't see a future together.

About 18 months into dating, the couple took some time apart — a decision they made after she felt like their relationship had lost its lustre.

"It became boring, and I was like, 'We're breaking up then,'" Perry said on Chelsea Handler's podcast Life Will Be The Death Of Me.

"And then I had the worst year of my life — not just because of relationships but a lot of different things were changing and shifting for me in which I really truly believe was an opportunity for me to evolve and grow.

"It was like, here we are at the fork in the road. Are you going to take the L or are you going to take the R?"

Thankfully, they found their way back to each other, got engaged in 2019, and welcomed their daughter Daisy in 2020.

Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Whilst it's almost inconceivable to imagine anyone else taking on the roles of future King and Queen, Kate and William were only in college when they started dating.

After splitting in 2007, they quickly got back together. They wed in 2011 and now share three kids together; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

Image: Getty.

Stiller and Taylor are one of Hollywood's power couples who starred in a string of roles together and share two children; Ella, 20, and Quinlin, 17.

But after 17 years of marriage, the pair decided to split. Not to fret though, because five years later, they got back together.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it forced them to quarantine together as a family.

"We had all this time to talk," Taylor said on Drew Barrymore’s talk show. "There were no other distractions. It was a really special time."

Stiller reflected on their reunion as well, saying it was "wonderful" and "unexpected".

"We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us," he told Esquire.

"Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

