Sofia Richie has brought back 'concealer lips'. But this time around, there's nothing to be scared of.

A moment of your time, please friends. You'll need to sit down for this one. Because 'concealer lips' are apparently a thing again... and can someone call mum? I'm scared.

Like everything in the fashion and beauty game right now, it's no secret that Y2K trends are coming back strong. And while 2023 beauty trends might seem way more elevated than the kind of s**t we were doing to our faces in the early naughties, the truth is — most of what we were doing is behind some of the biggest trending looks today.

'Concealer lips', included.

In case you're not across it (bless you), in the early 2000s concealer was not only used to cover breakouts — but also just as a... lipstick. Like, we used it as a literal lip product.

We know, we know. This is why we can't have nice things.

Watch: You know what this reminds me of? The time I put 10 pumps of foundation on my face. *Shudders*. Check out the atrocity below.

In any case, there have been little sniffs of the trend making a comeback, and it's bubbling under the [TikTok] surface for some time, with tutorials like this popping up:

But no celebrity brings a fresh, into-the-wild beauty trend into our mainstream feeds quite like Sofia Richie Grainge.

The queen of quiet luxury recently posted a lip tutorial, recreating a “pumpkin spice” lip look she saw on TikTok.

But w-wa-wait! Before you freak out and burn your concealers, the good news is that the trend is galaxies away from the old version. In fact, it looks like it has a delightfully modern twist that makes it way less terrifying and cakey and gross.

We promise.

Basically, Richie Grainge starts by dabbing a deep brown shade of lipstick all over her lips (she uses YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Sticks, $65) and blends it out using her fingertip. She then layers a lighter shade over the top, before applying the "tiniest, tiniest dot" of concealer to finish.

She applies it to the centre of her upper and lower lip before diffusing it out with her finger for a “beautiful ombré lip combo.”

Check it out below:

See? Nothing to be scared of!

It's honestly miles away from the 52 pounds of concealer and foundation we'd just smear over our lips.

It's subtle. More defined. Actually really pretty! In fact, it's the perfect hack if you want to tone down a bold lipstick or opt for a more 'lived in' lip look.

Richie Grainge kept the rest of her look chic and classic (as per usual), letting her juicy, plump ombre lips take centre stage.

Thoughts? Feelings??

So, there you have it! Concealer lips? Check? Ballet flats? Check. We're just missing the Capri pants, tbh x

Were you a fan of the 'concealer lip' trend? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

