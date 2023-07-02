"I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Just 5 of the most bizarre celebrity apologies of all time.

As an image of a woman holding a ukulele went obscenely viral, I knew I was witnessing internet history.

This video — from YouTuber Colleen Ballinger — is the new barometer for just how badly a celebrity apology can go. And it's not like there isn't much competition.

Celebrity apologies are almost a daily occurrence at this rate, but sometimes, one comes along that's just so strange or inappropriate that it goes down in history as bad, cringe or darkly comedic. Or sometimes, you get the trifecta.

So, here are five celebrity apologies that have done just that.

Colleen Ballinger's ukulele apology.

An instant classic in the worst way.

ICYMI, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has faced weeks of allegations from former fans (and now employees), alleging a range of inappropriate behaviour, from unpaid labour to asking sexual questions to young teens in group chats.

After weeks of silence on the matter, Ballinger arrived back on YouTube with a 10-minute apology video. Except she didn't speak about the controversy - instead, she sang.

While strumming a ukulele, Ballinger compared the accusations to a "toxic gossip train" headed for "manipulation station", as the rest of the internet "tie me to the tracks and harass me for my past".

"Some people are saying things about me that just aren't true," she suggested in her song. "Even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I'm going to say, I realised they never said I couldn't sing about what I want to say."

To put it lightly, it did not go down well.

Kristen Stewart's out-of-character declaration of love.

The year was 2012, and Twilight and its stars were the biggest things in the world.

So, when Kristen Stewart was photographed kissing married director Rupert Sanders, the world exploded.

Of course, at the time Stewart was dating her co-star Robert Pattinson, but the pair were EXTREMELY private, which made Stewart's apology statement very out-of-character.

The statement read:

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary discretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry."

What made this bizarre was the fact that it was the first time she or Pattinson had even acknowledged their relationship publicly. Everyone knew, but they never officially confirmed it until that very dramatic moment.

As a result, "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry," has lived rent-free in my mind for more than a decade.

Logan Paul and the 'suicide forest'.

In news that will shock absolutely no one: YouTubers are notoriously bad at apologies. Like, really, really bad.

In 2018, Logan Paul made the truly horrific decision to upload a video of himself alongside a body in the Aokigahara Forest of Japan, otherwise known as the 'Suicide Forest' because of the number of people who die by suicide in the woods.

In his first apology (yes, there's more than one), he shared a notes app essay on Twitter.

The entire thing was a brag about how good of a person he thinks he is, signed off with '#Logang4Life'.

He then shared a much better scripted video apology and moved on to less controversial things, like uh, releasing a mockumentary about flat earthers, getting into NFTs and... competing on The Masked Singer.

Matthew Perry does NOT want Keanu Reeves to die.

In October 2022, the discourse surrounding Matthew Perry's memoir release took a really weird turn.

And to be fair, it was his own doing.

Multiple times throughout his book, Perry made strange, poorly executed jokes about wishing Keanu Reeves was dead.

"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" he says at one point in the memoir.

At another stage, he recalls his reaction to Chris Farley's death: "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us."

He was roasted by the interest for this — duh, there's nothing the internet loves more than Keanu Reeves?! — and said sorry. "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead."

The Reeves references were pulled from future versions of the book.

A TikToker's interpretive dance.

In January 2022, popular TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez (who has 12.9m followers!) faced allegations of sexual assault from another TikToker, Jack Wright.

She and her representatives both denied the allegations.

Four months later, Gomez posted an interpretive dance apology video. No, really.

She began by saying that she'd taken a month off socials due to the negativity, but her purpose was to 'create', before launching into an interpretive dance to a Sam Smith song called 'Young'.

The lyrics? 'I've done nothing wrong, I'm young'.

Yikes.

