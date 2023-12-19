This groom’s vows were so 'unforgivable', millions of people are demanding his bride leaves him.

Another day, another groom completely embarrassing himself with his wedding vows.

Or rather, his lack thereof.

In footage which has now been viewed millions of times, the groom in question, Cody, thought it would be appropriate to reach the end of the aisle, stand in front of the bride, and say, “I promise to smack that a** every chance I get.”

Watch: Ask Mia Anything - My Wedding Day. Post continues below.

Yes, really.

Cody then proudly followed that up with an enthusiastic “booyah”, before looking at his partner in the eyes and admitting, “That’s all I got.”

Even the officiant got involved, and asked — in a less than impressed tone — “Is that it?”.

It was at that moment someone can be heard saying, “Come on, Cody”, giving the impression that this isn’t the first time Cody has publicly humiliated himself with his antics.

The officiant, who clearly wasn’t being paid enough, gave Cody one more chance, asking him, “Are you sure?”

Now, if we were Cody, well firstly we wouldn’t be in this position. But if we were, then we’d have improvised and made up our vows on the spot. Suuuuurely it’s not that difficult to say a few heartfelt words about the woman you’re marrying?

Instead, the groom admitted that he “didn’t write anything out” and ended the entire spectacle with, “We’ve made it this long.”

Since the video was uploaded to TikTok, thousands have dragged Cody and advised the bride to run.

“He basically said, ‘well, I’ve treated her badly for this long. Why do better now?’ I would’ve walked right then and there,” wrote one person.

“I’m sure she planned the whole wedding from the tablecloths to his damn suit, and he couldn’t say a few words to express his love for her,” said another.

While most of the comments were ripping the groom to shreds, the bride’s friend did jump in to defend the couple, writing: “As someone who has literally watched this couple GLOW up. As someone who was actually standing beside the bride … this was a beautiful loving wedding!”

As expected, her comment wasn’t received very well with one person responding, “Ya’ll are terrible friends for letting her stay with this vile man.”

And the truth is, we don’t know anything else about this couple.

For all we know Cody could be the most loving, supportive husband behind closed doors.

However, it does say a lot about someone if they think it’s okay to show up at their own wedding, unable to say a few nice words about their future wife.

Earlier this year, another groom was dragged to hell and back after a video of his vows were shared online.

Long story short, groom Michael Lentini told his bride Destiny that there are two things that are “required to keep [him] happy”.

“Keep my belly full and my balls empty.”

Here’s hoping that 2024 puts an end to crappy grooms and ever more crappy wedding vows.

Feature Image: TikTok @ckentertainmentservices.