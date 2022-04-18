From baby braids to coloured liner: 6 beauty trends coming out of Coachella 2022.

It's Coachella season, baby! And YES, the celebrities are going all out on their ✨lewks✨ - it's the biggest music festival of the year, you guys!

Not only are we lapping up all of the delicious fashion inspo (sequins! neon! Harry Styles in sparkly catsuits!), but we're also getting our fill of some of the biggest celebrity beauty trends - because if there's ever a time to experiment, it's at Coachella.

Watch: Let's go back to 2017 and take a peek at some of the sparkly queens of Splendour in the Grass. Oh, the mems! Post continues below.

And boy, are there some drool-worthy hair and makeup looks gettin' around.

From baby braids to mermaid waves and face gems - here are some of the best beauty trends that are coming out of Coachella 2022.

Baby braids.

Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Mermaid waves.

Image: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Space buns.

Face gems.

Image: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Image: Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Spiky updos.

Colour pop.









Feature image: Instagram;@haileybieber/@dojacat/@kendalljenner.