So we've all been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen's name wrong this entire time.

We thought we knew Chrissy Teigen. Sure, we haven’t actually met/seen/been in the same room as her, but thanks to the 24-hour tabloid news cycle and her welcome propensity for oversharing, we really felt like we did.

Occupation: model/host of TV show Lip Sync Battle.

Husband: John Legend.

Children: Luna and Miles.

Pets: Well, Puddy the bulldog died in March, and now we feel sad. So thanks.

Anyway, you get the point.

But it turns out we weren't across the 32-year-old quite as well as we hoped. Because today we learned we've been saying her name incorrectly this entire time.

With a single tweet Teigen issued a PSA to us/the rest of the world that her surname is not in fact pronounced "tee-gan" but...

"tie-gan".

Apparently she "gave up" trying to correct people "a long time ago". So much so that she even started adopting the mispronunciation herself.

See video evidence below.

"I don’t correct people, ever," she explained on Twitter. "They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight."

But no more.

In a subsequent video, Teigen declared:

"I'm tired of living this lie. It's 'tie-gen'. Isn't it, Mum? [Teigen's mum in the background: Yep!]

"Told you!"

The revelation was sparked by Australia's own Kyle and Jackie O learning that singer Ariana Grande's surname is pronounced "gran-dee" and not "gran-day".

The footage of the KISS FM hosts making the discovery was tweeted by a listener, which prompted another to raise the Teigen issue, which the star then confirmed, blowing at least 45,000 Twitter-users' minds at once.

Anyway, enough about that. We need to go and practice.

Tie-gan. TIE-gan. Tie-gan. Tie-gan. Tie-gan.

Don't worry Chrissy, pal. We've got this.