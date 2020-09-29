'I'm always, always bleeding.' Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her 'high-risk' pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen has shared details of her high-risk pregnancy, right from her hospital bed.

The 34-year-old, who has two children with husband John Legend, is about halfway through her pregnancy and said she had previously been on "super serious" bed rest for a number of weeks.

"I was always, always bleeding... The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than your period, definitely not spotting," Teigen explained on her Instagram story.

Chrissy Teigen explains her high-risk pregnancy. Post continues below video.

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Honestly just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it."

She said she'd got to the point where she "never stopped bleeding, and that's obviously very bad".

She explained the complications had been difficult to come to terms with, because she otherwise felt great and enjoyed pregnancy, and asked her followers to stop with medical advice and guessing her diagnosis.

"My placenta is really, really weak. I feel really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moved so much earlier than they ever did... He's so strong, and I'm so excited for him," she explained.

"But – he's the strongest, coolest dude in the s**tiest house. His house is falling apart. It didn't have a strong foundation at the start... So all we're doing now is trying to make sure he's got a lot of fluid around him, and I'm resting obviously as much as possible."

After Luna's first birthday, she was diagnosed with postpartum depression.

In a 2017 personal essay she wrote for Glamour, she said, "A year ago, in April, John and I started our family together. We had our daughter, Luna, who is perfect. She is somehow exactly me, exactly John, and exactly herself. I adore her.

"I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me - but me- knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression."

After a few months of antidepressants, Teigen began to feel like herself again. But as she explained, there are still good days and bad days.

"Like anyone, with PPD or without, I have really good days and bad days. I will say, though, right now, all the really bad days - the days that used to be all my days - are gone," she said.

Legend told People he prioritised being a "rock" for his wife during that time.

"[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," he said.

"Then Chrissy's going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship."

In November 2017, Teigen announced she was pregnant with Miles. She told The Cut she wasn't as worried about PPD the second time around.

"I knew we'd be fine, really. The depression thing came out of nowhere! And I will say, I'm not even worried about it for this time - because I know what to expect at least."

She had believed she couldn't fall pregnant without IVF, so was surprised to discover she was carrying their third child in June.

"For many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before," she shared on Twitter after announcing her third pregnancy.

She went on to add that "when you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

Feature image: Instagram.