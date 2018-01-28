Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. When a ‘fan’ accused Chrissy Teigen of plastic surgery, she had the best response.

She’s a model, cookbook author, mother and a TV host, but for many, Chrissy Teigen is known as the social media queen and champion of shutting down trolls.

Her latest claim to the throne? Shutting down an Instagram user who left Chrissy a backhanded compliment on her latest Insta post.

The comment was posted on a throwback photo of Teigen and her then-boyfriend (now-husband) John Legend at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Poking a bit of fun at herself, Teigen captioned the pic: “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao.” (Same girl, same.)

In response, a follower commented on the post, accusing Teigen of having plastic surgery: “Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.”

And just like the social media queen she is, Teigen shut down her body shaming troll. “Boobies and fillers? F*ck off with your backhanded sh*t,” she replied, later adding, “2 babies and 10 years. By, b.”

Teigen often uses social media to shut down haters and critics, like the time she shut down Piers Morgan for implying modeling isn’t a proper job.

Or the time she was blocked by the President himself.

2. How Meghan Trainor almost ruined her own proposal.



Singer Meghan Trainor got engaged over Christmas, but she came very close to ruining the proposal…

Opening up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Trainor told Fallon that she was in the middle of taking a Snapchat when her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara proposed. Oops.

“He took me for my birthday to Palm Springs to this zoo that had incredible Christmas lights, which he knows I’m obsessed with… I tried to Snapchat. And he was like, ‘Can you just put that away for once second?'”

Once Trainor saw the ring, that she picked out with Sabara months earlier, she immediately started crying. You can check out Meghan’s emotional reaction below.

3. The Hills’ Heidi Pratt just shared perhaps the least realistic photo we’ve ever seen of a person breastfeeding.



A long dress with no baby vomit stains, immaculate hair and makeup, a clean house, and four perfectly groomed dogs – yeah, we’re pretty sure this isn’t how most breastfeeding women look.

The Hills’ Heidi Pratt posted a gorgeous pic on Instagram yesterday of her breastfeeding her baby boy, Gunner Stone Pratt.

“The greatest joy and blessing in my life,” Heidi wrote. “My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before.”

Heidi and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first baby after nearly 10 years of marriage on October 1.

4. Aww. Mandy Moore fell in love with Shane West while they were filming A Walk to Remember.



It’s been 16 years since we all fell in love with Shane West in A Walk to Remember.

It turns out Mandy Moore fell a little bit in love with him, too.

“Shane was so wonderful… I felt incredibly lucky right off the bat that I had someone who was as willing to work with me and who was patient and understanding,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“It was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl. I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience.

“He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him.”

Us too, Mandy. Us too.

5. These are the clues we have for the remaining celebrities who will arrive in the jungle tonight.

Oh.

The first three contestants of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 have been announced… and… and… we’ve got two sports stars and an actress.

Bernard Tomic, Josh Gibson and Kerry Armstrong will all be heading into the jungle tonight.

While Channel TEN has remained tight-lipped about the remaining contestants, they have let slip a few clues, allowing us to do a thorough investigation.

Here’s our very well-researched and accurate list:

Clue: An iconic Australian comedian. This much-loved comedian married into one of Australia’s most famous families.

Please be Glenn Robbins. He’s bloody hilarious and when he joined the cast of Kath & Kim he married into Australia’s favourite ~ slightly bogan ~ family.

Clue: An Australian rocker. This Australian legend has had album and single sales in excess of one million.

Please be Nollsy, please be Nollsy.

If it’s not Nollsy, it could very well be Ben Gillies from Silverchair. Gillies has appeared on The Real Housewives of Melbourne with his wife Jackie Gillies, so he’s no stranger to reality TV. And the couple have gone into business together distilling their own tequila… so he has something to promote.

Clue: Two celebrities in the middle of Australia’s biggest feud. This Australian duo are used to clashing in real life.

Hmmmmm… maybe Em Rusciano and Kyle Sandilands? The radio hosts were publicly feuding at the end of last year and that could have all been some very clever promotion for the show?

Clue: A world champion. This sporting superstar has a strong social conscience.

Hmmmm…. please insert any number of charitable sporting stars here.

Clue: An Australian stand-up queen. This queen of comedy has a lot to talk about and is sure to liven up the camp.

Yassssssssss. This is more like it. Our guess is Judith Lucy, Denise Scott or Fiona O’Loughlin.

Clue: A best-selling author. This person has exposed many tabloid secrets over the years.

Possibly Darren Lyons?