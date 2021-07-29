Two years on from her divorce, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause is dating her... boss.

Two years on from her infamous divorce, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is officially dating her boss Jason Oppenheim.

Yes, you read that right.

CHRISHELL AND JASON ARE DATING.

On Thursday, Chrishell, 40, shared an Instagram post featuring photos from the Selling Sunset cast's recent trip to Italy.

In the photos, which also featured Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett as well as Oppenheim Group co-founder Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise, Jason was seen nuzzling Chrishell's neck.

"The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned the post in a cheeky nod to Bennifer's recent Instagram debut.

In the comments section, several Selling Sunset cast members congratulated the new couple.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," Brett commented.

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Mary wrote.

Mary's husband, Romain, also commented on the post, referring to Mary and Jason's previous relationship.

"So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully," he wrote.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, real estate broker Jason confirmed their new relationship.

"Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship," the 44-year-old said.

"I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together."

The news comes almost one year after season three of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix.

The third season of the much-loved reality show chronicled Chrishell's unexpected split from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s relationship.

Chrishell and Justin first met in October 2013 after being set up by a mutual friend, before making their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2014.

"We met up at a concert and talked all night," Justin later told People of their first date.

"I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"

Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley on January 13, 2019. Image: Getty.

After announcing their engagement in July 2016, Chrishell and Justin were married at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch in October 2017.

"They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley! The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined," Chrishell told People at the time.

Justin added: "At the risk of sounding cheesy, I look forward to sharing life experiences and growing old together. Someday, we can talk about all the things we did together 30 years ago!"

In November 2019, the couple posed for photos together at a Golden Globes event.

But just eight days later, Justin filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". According to reports, July 8, 2019 was bizarrely listed as the date of separation on the documents, despite the fact that the couple were seen publicly multiple times in the months following.

As seen on Selling Sunset, Chrishell claimed Justin told her he was filing for divorce over text.

"We had a fight that morning over the phone and I haven't seen him since, we didn't talk things through," Chrishell told her co-star Mary on the show.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause on September 22, 2019. Image: Getty.

"Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed," she added.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

On the show, Chrishell's co-workers found out about the news through a TMZ article.

"I just got a google alert from TMZ," Christine Quinn announced to the office. "Justin Hartley files for divorce."

Chrishell later filed for dissolution of their marriage in December 2019.

The divorce was finalised on February 22, 2021.

Following her split from Justin, Chrishell briefly dated Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Keo Motsepe.

However, the pair split three months later.

Speaking to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month, Chrishell opened up about the struggles of dating after divorce, including the men who slide into her Instagram DMs.

"Even those blue checks I’m probably not even going to answer," she said.

"[I take] the compliment. But I’m very awkward with that kind of stuff. It makes me feel like an awkward teen all over again. Like, what do you say?" she added.

"[Recently] I was like, 'Okay, I’m going to maybe try and go online and do that route.' I’m just kind of trying to stay open to whatever."

All three seasons of Selling Sunset are available to watch on Netflix now.

