Chris Hemsworth sneaked his daughter onto a Disneyland ride. But instantly regretted it.

It seems Chris Hemsworth will do just about anything to give his daughter what she wants.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week alongside the cast of Avengers: Endgame, the actor shared a sneaky parenting hack he used to get his now-six-year-old daughter on a height-restricted Disneyland ride.

While visiting the park with his wife Elsa Pataky and his three children in 2017, Hemsworth’s daughter India Rose was drawn to a ride called the Tower of Terror.

“I took my daughter [on the ride] a couple of years ago when it was previously called the Tower of Terror or something,” the 35-year-old told late night show host Jimmy Kimmel.

But after realising India was too short for the ride’s height requirement, Hemsworth came up with a plan to get his daughter onto the ride.

“She was really upset. And I was like nah, forget this,” he said.

“I grabbed a couple of Snickers bars and slammed it in the back of her shoe under the heel. I walked up [to the Disneyland staff] and was like ‘What about now?'” he continued.

“And they’re like, ‘Okay, in you come.'”

“It’s wildly irresponsible,” Hemsworth’s Avengers: Endgame co-star Scarlett Johansson jokingly added.

But after getting on the tower attraction – where riders are lifted 54 metres into the air before being dropped at high speed – the father-of-three realised he had made a big mistake.

“We’re sitting in the chair and we’re at the top and I’m looking at her and she’s strapped in and the seat is massive on her,” Hemsworth said.

According to the actor, India began to rise in her seat when the tower dropped.

“I grab onto her, she’s like screaming the whole way down,” he said. “I was like maybe there’s a reason there’s a height sign.”

On Twitter, some fans criticised the actor for sneaking his daughter onto the ride.

But to others, it was just a ridiculously funny dad story. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As Chris eventually realised, height restrictions at theme parks are in place for a reason – so please don’t try his hack next time you go to the theme park.

