Elisabeth Moss and all the other celebrities we were surprised to learn are Scientologists.

Tom Cruise is the poster boy for Scientology and known for his following of the controversial religion, almost as much as for his acting.

John Travolta too is one of the most high-profile followers of doctrine, but the group has far more celebrity devotees than we first realised.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces we didn’t realise were scientologists.

Jenna Elfman

The Dharma and Greg actress recently told People magazine how Scientology has improved her life – and especially her 23-year marriage to actor Bodhi Elfman, 49.

“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” the 46-year-old said on People’s talk show Chatter. “We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there.”

The Fear of The Walking Dead star credits the religion with helping keep her “sane” and “raise great kids”.

“I think that anything that works tends to get attacked. It’s been so workable for me,” she said. “I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energised and vivacious and happy.”

Leah Remini

Many of us only learned that the The King of Queens actress had been a scientologist when she publicly spoke about leaving the group in 2013. Since then she's labelled her former religion a "cult" and in 2016 launched a documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath where she talks about her own and others' experiences with the Church of Scientology.

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley first spoke of her love for Scientology in an interview with America's ABC News in 1998.

"The basic thing that I think Scientology helps people with is to rehabilitate their own spirit, their own nature, their own personality that was sort of buried or lost somewhere along the way," she said at the time.

In 2015 the 67-year-old confirmed she'd reached OT-7 level in the Church of Scientology's hierarchy of achievements, telling radio host Howard Stern that meant that she'd "gotten rid of all the things that would create aberrated behaviour".

Danny Masterson

The former That 70s Show star most recently was in the news when rape allegations - which he denies - came to light. Those allegations were made public with help from former scientologist Leah Remini, who encouraged one of his alleged victims to come forward. The 42-year-old has previously said critics of his religion can "go f**k" themselves.

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon is another That 70s Show alumnus who's a fan of scientology. In 2014 the Orange is The New Black actress confirmed she'd been a Scientologist since 1999.

Elisabeth Moss

Both of Elisabeth Moss's parents are Scientologists, making the Handmaid's Tale actress of the several people on this list who was born into the religion. In 2017 she was forced to defend her beliefs when fans suggested they were at odds with the message against female oppression her hit show was trying to send.

"Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably," she said.

Nancy Cartwright

The Simpsons' voice actor has previously defended Scientology, which she has followed since at least the early 90s, and spoken out against the documentary that criticises it, Going Clear.

In a 2016 interview, "That book and that movie... it's called prejudice. If anyone wants to find out about it, you should find out for yourself."

Jason Dohring

The 36-year-old actor best known for his role on Veronica Mars has dozens of Scientology course completions to his name. His father, Doug Dohring, who founded website Neopets is a prominent member in the religion's hierarchy.

Kate Ceberano

Australian singer Kate Ceberano has followed scientology all her life, and in 2014 was awarded one of the church's highest honours, a Freedom Medal Of Valour, which Tom Cruise has also previously received.

Beck

Musical artist Beck Hansen was also introduced to the religion, by a parent, telling an Irish newspaper in 2005, "Yeah, I'm a Scientologist. My father has been a Scientologist for about 35 years, so I grew up in and around it."

Giovanni Ribisi

Giovanni Ribisi, who most will recognise from his roles in Ted, Avatar or as Phoebe's little brother in Friends, said in a 2014 podcast interview he was "born into Scientology".

"There's a lot of people who ask me about Scientology, and at the end of the day, Scientology is a personal thing," he said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "And the way I personally view it is as a pragmatic philosophy, meaning that it's not necessarily a set of beliefs that you go around and try to invest belief into, and hope, it's really something that's sort of day-to-day and practical."

Juliette Lewis

Actress and singer Juliette Lewis has previously defended her religions anti-medication stance.

"The thing about Scientology is it is anti-drug in that you’re seeking relationship or communication tools - simple basics on how to live better," she told the Daily Beast in 2014.

Erika Christensen

Parenthood star Erika Christensen has been a Scientologist since she was a child, and has previously shared the top three misconceptions she often hears about her religion.

"One, that we are some kind of closed group. Two, that we are the Hollywood religion and three, that we worship rabbits."

Catherine Bell

Best known for her role on TV series JAG, Catherine Bell is also a member of Scientology, and is on the group's anti-psychiatry wing, Citizens Commission for Human Rights.