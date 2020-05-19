From Carrie Bickmore to Tracee Ellis Ross, these celebs are embracing their greys in iso.

Pre-isolation, it was pretty rare to see a celebrity with a stray grey hair, let alone greying roots.

Maybe if they’d been papped on the way to the hairdressers, or had their photo taken with a super long telephoto lens (like what happened when Meghan Markle made headlines for daring to have one stray grey hair poking out the top of her head). But normally, society expects their famous people to be groomed to perfection.

Now, more and more celebrities are posting their natural hair on Instagram, greys included. Because, like us, they’ve been staying home and letting their roots grow out, but also to show their followers it’s perfectly normal for humans – women, in particular – to have grey hair.

Keep scrolling for a roundup of the celebrities embracing their greys in isolation. And perhaps, maybe even beyond.

P.S. It’s worth noting male celebs like Kevin Hart, P Diddy and DJ Khaled are growing their greys out, too. But when they do it, they’re ‘silver foxes’, which is far from what women with grey or greying hair are referred to as in the media.

We wanted to focus specifically on showing women with greying hair in the hope we can start to normalise it. What you do with your greys is your choice, but we can all agree these women are incredible, regardless of what they do with their hair, yeah?

Carrie Bickmore.

The Project co-host was one of the first to point out isolation was going to be particularly tough (hair-wise) for blondes, posting about her grey roots back in March.

Eva Longoria.

When Eva Longoria posted an Instagram tutorial for a root retoucher spray (she’s a L’Oreal ambassador, after all), a large portion of the internet lost its mind. Why? Because we’ve never really seen the Desperate Housewives actress with greys before.

It didn’t hurt the transformation was pretty amazing – root retoucher spray is an excellent option for those wanting to cover greys without using hair dye.

Hilarie Burton.

Remember Peyton from One Tree Hill?

Hilarie Burton, now Hilarie Burton Morgan, has been posting a heap about the process of her greys coming through in isolation, calling it the “silver lining” of quarantine.

“The ‘silver lining’ is literally growing out of my skull. For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair colour, I grow mine out in solidarity with you. When I see it, I’m reminded of all you’re doing to keep us safe. I’m reminded that you deserve to be taken care of,” the producer and actress wrote in an Instagram post.

Sarah Silverman.

Sarah Silverman has been documenting her working from home situation on social media. And her greys growing through is one small part of that.

The US comedian, actress and producer said whether good or bad, her greys “are on point”. We’d agree.

Kelly Ripa.

Usually, talk show hosts are expected to be groomed to perfection. While we’re not sure coronavirus will change that completely, US talk show host Kelly Ripa has been posting about her greys in isolation.

She’s been doing a weekly regrowth update – here’s a look at week one versus week nine.

Teri Hatcher.

Like her former co-star, Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher has been posting about her greys during lockdown.

She also gave home hair dye a go, you can check out her experience below.

