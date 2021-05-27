News
Search

celebrity

From Mia Freedman to Carrie Bickmore: 15 celebs share their #throwback formal photos.

High school formal was a very exciting night to look forward to.

From planning the date to the dress, it was the event of the year that many of us prepped for, months in advance.

But now looking back on it, the outfits, hair and makeup we chose were… questionable, to say the least. After all, we were young, immature and let’s be honest, really had no concept of style or taste.

Side note… Mamamia reviews non family friendly fashion. Post continues below.


Luckily for us, we were all in the same boat. Even celebrities wore their fair share of sequin dresses matched with electric blue eyeshadow to their school formals.

So to remind you that we all have embarrassing, funny and sometimes downright awkward formal photos, here’s a round-up of 15 celebrities sharing their school formal photos.

Carrie Bickmore

Mia Freedman

Sarah Harris

Michelle Obama


Rihanna


Britney Spears


Jimmy Fallon


Blake Lively

Image: Imgur 

Will Ferrell


Taylor Swift


Which celebrity formal photo is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Studio 10 and Instagram/@miafreedman

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-3 , features , formal , high-school

Top Comments

random dude au a year ago

I can't begin to express how disappointed I was seeing there was no Neville Longbottom

Janelle Claire Berner a year ago

When did this become a thing?! This is awesome

