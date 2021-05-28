After five years off Australian TV, The Celebrity Apprentice Australia is back.

Starring 14 Aussie celebrities, the show will follow two teams as they compete in various business-related challenges while trying to avoid being fired by the CEO, Lord Alan Sugar. So far, three stars have gone home.

Just one week into the show and there's already a bunch of gossip. Here's everything we know so far.

The Veronicas aren't happy with their edit.

The Veronicas' Jess and Lisa Origliasso have some things to say about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice.

On Wednesday, the pop duo directly tweeted the official Celebrity Apprentice Twitter account to call out the show's "scripted drama".

"Celeb Apprentice, why are you not airing any of our wins and strategy for each task, only using the scripted drama you GAVE us as the only airtime/promo? Where’s all the footage where we pull through for our team and for our charity? Why is all of that being edited out?"

It's not the first time The Veronicas have slammed the show.

Earlier this week, they shared a post on their band's Instagram account, reminding fans to "use common sense" when it comes to the editing.

"We can’t believe we actually need to preface this: But reality TV is highly edited out of ‘context’ to amplify drama. And narrative that suits the agenda. Please use common sense and understand this is obviously not a transparent show – it’s game show entertainment."

"The only ‘business’ in this show is the business of entertainment and drama… don’t get confused about what this is. And we will continue to bring you the laughs and relatability."

How much the celebs are getting paid.

Whenever celebrities star on a reality show, rumours swirl about how much they're getting paid to be on them.

One week into Celebrity Apprentice and we have an idea about how much these 14 stars are getting.

Image: Channel Nine.

According to New Idea, not every celebrity was paid the same amount.

"Tension grew on set when it was rumoured that [clothing designer] Camilla Franks was paid the least," an inside source told the publication.

"If anything, pay should never be discussed among any cast and is always a dangerous game to play."

"Forget the million-dollar salary Warnie banked for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. This show doesn’t go anywhere near those sorts of dollars. The production company Warner Bros. gets away with lower pay cheques because it’s charity focused."

According to the publication, fitness expert and celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges and radio host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli took home the biggest paychecks, pocketing $50,000 each.

The Veronicas' Lisa and Jess Origliasso also supposedly earned $60,000 combined.

Meanwhile singer Anthony Callea, comedian Ross Noble and The Block's Shaynna Blaze reportedly walked away with $30,000 each.

Martha Kalifatidis potentially earns more as an influencer.

While the source didn't share Martha Kalifatidis' paycheck, the ex-MAFS star has hinted at how much she makes outside of the show.

During an episode earlier this week, Martha - who now works as a beauty influencer with over 600,000 followers - said she "probably makes more than your yearly wage in a month".





"Nobody listens to me because they think I’m just a beauty influencer. They don’t understand," Martha said.

"I’m a beauty influencer who probably makes your yearly wage in a month. So, you should probably take some notes because this is not a fluke."

Noted.

Feature image: Channel Nine.