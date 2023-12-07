'Motherf**king piglet.' All the celebs who refuse to work with James Corden.

For the last couple of years, James Corden has garnered a reputation for being a bit of a d**k.

In the past, he had solidified his place on the pop culture landscape as the self-deprecating Brit with a wicked sense of humour, but following a string of unpleasant rumours (including the owner of NYC restaurant Balthazar publicly claiming Corden had behaved rudely to one of his staff members), he's had a rather dramatic fall from grace.

Watch: James Corden names "rudest" celebrity during Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. Post continues after video.

The TV personality and actor, who left The Late Late Show in April 2023, might be out of the spotlight, but there are still several celebrities who don't plan on ever playing nice.

Here are seven celebrities who allegedly refuse to work with James Corden.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears. Image: Getty.

When singer Britney Spears had a turn at Corden's famed Carpool Karaoke in 2016, viewers found it a little... awkward.

As it turns out, Spears felt exactly the same, later giving insight into why she didn't have a stellar experience.

"It was a little awkward, like, driving by grocery stores," she told US radio station 103.5 WKTU. "People walk by and there are like 18 cameras around us. This is just so awkward."

She also didn't appreciate the fact Corden played a song she told him she didn't want to hear.

"Sometimes I got on to him and said, 'I don't want to hear that song again.' They probably didn't show that part," she said per CapitalFM.

When asked which songs Corden repeatedly played, she mentioned 'Baby' and 'Oops... I Did It Again', adding, "He put a damn wig on for it!"

Bill Maher

Bill Maher. Image: Getty.

In 2019, comedian Bill Maher talked about high obesity rates on his HBO show Real Time. To fix the 'problem', Maher argued fat people should be made to feel bad about themselves.

"Fat shaming doesn't need to end, it needs to make a comeback. Some amount of shame is good," Maher said. "Shame is the first step in reform."

A few days later, Corden addressed Maher's comments on The Late Late Show.

"So I sat at home and I'm watching this and all I could think of, I was like, 'Oh, man, somebody needs to say something about this!'" the talk show host said. "If only there was someone with a platform who knew what it was actually like to be overweight, and then I realised, 'Oh, that will be me.'"

Corden reminded Maher that fat-shaming is still very much a thing, adding that "there's a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we're not".

However, his pleas were largely ignored and Maher doubled down.

"You can't keep eating as much as you want and as s**t as you want, and expect us to cover the bill," he said on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

He further argued that Corden "missed a great opportunity to literally save lives" and that "he took the easy way out" by criticising the Real Time host.

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan. Image: Getty.

The #MeToo movement took Hollywood by storm in 2017 as prominent voices stood up to call out several men for unwanted sexual and predatory behaviour. Studio exec Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in prison for rape and sexual assault, was one of those unmasked as an abuser.

Corden, who had an opportunity to deliver a powerful speech in 2017, instead made several jokes about Weinstein at a black-tie charity gala event for AIDS research foundation amfAR.

One such joke included that the evening was so beautiful, Weinstein "has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage".

Rose McGowan didn't find it funny, especially being one of the many women who accused the former producer of sexual violence. The actor called Corden a "MOTHERF*****G PIGLET" is reponse to a tweet from actor Asia Argento that read, "Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him."

Corden later apologised via a statement on Twitter, writing, "I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behaviour, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais. Image: Getty.

Rumours have long been made about the British comedians, who have allegedly had a rivalry since 2009 when Corden replaced Gervais on his sketch comedy series Horde and Corden.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Gervais quipped, "The world got to see James Corden as a fat p**sy. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw that."

Ouch.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan. Image: Getty.

So it appears as though Corden and actor Pierce Brosnan don't enjoy each other's company.

On The Late Late Show, the TV host had a famous segment called Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with his guests where they could answer an uncomfortable question honestly, or eat weird foods like a bull's tongue or an... eyeball.

And in 2017, he was up against Khloé Kardashian, who asked him about the rudest celebrity he'd ever met.

Instead of eating the borderline inedible food, he named Brosnan, admitting he was once seated near him for U2 concert. The actor left halfway through the show, prompting Corden to move into his spot.

"So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I've never felt anything like it," Corden said, describing how Brosnan "just pushed me out of the way".

Corden told Kardashian that Brosnan didn't acknowledge the interaction, adding, "Maybe he's just a bit f**king rude."

Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart. Image: Getty.

In 2010, during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Corden was the host and Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart was a presenter.

And when Stewart stepped on stage, he took a moment to lay into Corden, who he thought was being rude during his hosting segments.

"When the presenters are up here and when the recipients are receiving their awards, don't stand at the back of the stage with your hands in your pockets looking around as though you wished you were anywhere but here," Stewart said.

Corden tried to keep the show moving, apologising if he appeared bored, adding, "But when you come up and present an award, just f**king get on with it."

Stewart did not get on with it.

"From where I was sitting, I can see your belly, and that was right there over at the back of the room," the actor said.

Corden replied, "You can see my belly, and we can all see you dying right now."

A representative later told The Sun, "Patrick felt awful about the ugliness. He had had a drink, his new girlfriend was there, and he just got carried away."

Ricky Whittle

Ricky Whittle. Image: Getty.

Ricky Whittle is best known to American audiences for his role in The 100 and American Gods but in Britain, he is famous for his time on Hollyoaks.

He had a reoccurring role in the soap opera from 2006 to 2011, and Corden also had a small role in one episode, too.

But in an interview with Esquire in 2008, Corden said he'd "actually rather die than go back. It's f**king awful."

"It just breeds p**sies – all these people walking around with this chicken-in-a-basket fame, talking about going to LA, you know?" he continued.

Whittle had a few choice words for Corden in return.

"It's very childish that he's slating the place where he came from, the place that made him," the actor told Whatsontv.

"... Good luck to him, I hope he doesn't bump into us on a night out!"

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher. Image: Getty.

We all know Corden is famous for his viral Carpool Karaoke sessions with celebrities like One Direction, Adele, Britney Spears (who is mentioned above), Lady Gaga and many others.

But in an interview with GQ in 2017, Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher said he would never take part in the series.

"No thank you very much," he stated. "No f**king chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry [Gavin and Stacey]?

"James Corden is a knobhead."

When the Daily Beast asked Corden what he thought of the singer's remarks, he said, "I don't know how we'll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?"

Feature Image: Getty.