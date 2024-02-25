Every celebrity Swiftie who went to Taylor's Eras Tour in Sydney.

After nearly a year of anticipation, Australia finally got their turn for Taylor Swift's incredible Eras Tour shows.

With a runtime of more than three hours, featuring 45 songs across 10 albums and 16 costume changes, hundreds of thousands of fans across Australia have flocked to Melbourne and Sydney to watch it all take place for themselves.

And it's been proven that not even a celebrity is immune from the Swift effect.

From Travis Kelce (duh) and Anthony Albanese to Rita Ora and... even Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, here are all the celebrities who were spotted at the Sydney leg of The Eras Tour.

Mark Hoppus.

Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 at night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @markhoppus.

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus snuck away from his own show at the Qudos Bank Arena to watch Swift perform for night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney.

Her concert was held right next door to the Blink-182 show, at Accor stadium.

"I'm about to go on stage and I'm really disappointed in everybody here because this is the Taylor Swift show," he said in a shady (but hilarious — c'mon guys, he's joking!) video.

"You should've gone to see Blink-182, we're right next door. Could've seen Blink tonight, just saying."

Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Rita Ora for night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @ritaora.

The Kansas City Chiefs star flew in from Las Vegas to watch his girlfriend perform for night one of her Eras Tour on Friday. He was snapped alongside singer Rita Ora, and a few fans who managed to grab his attention among the chaos (one even swapped friendship bracelets with the sportsman).

Kelce touched down on Thursday to support Swift and the couple managed to squeeze in a date at the Sydney Zoo.

He didn't stay long though — Kelce hopped on a private jet back to Las Vegas following the Friday show, to continue celebrating with his Kansas City teammates following their third Super Bowl win in the past five years.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Rita Ora for night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @katyperry.

Katy Perry surprised everyone with a secret trip to Australia to watch her friend perform for night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney.

The singer headed to town for a private (and exclusive!) gig on Saturday night in Melbourne, according to 2GB host Ben Fordham.

According to reports, Perry performed at the late billionaire Richard Pratt's mansion, Raheen, in an event coordinated by Pratt's children — Anthony Pratt, Fiona Geminder and Heloise Waislitz.

"And to get Katy Perry as your party singer — you’re not going to get any change from two million dollars, and I don't reckon you’ll get much from three million dollars, to be honest," Fordham said.

In a post to Instagram, Perry shared a selfie with Swift along with the caption, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."

The pair were once involved in a public feud which began when back-up dancers apparently left Swift’s former Red Tour to join Perry’s tour.

Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014: "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not.

"She would come up to me at award shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

She continued, "[Then last year] she... tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don't like it."

Swift then allegedly wrote 'Bad Blood' about the singer (and even performed it at her show). By 2019, they had buried the hatchet and Perry was in Swift's music video for 'You Need To Calm Down'.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift and Rita Ora for night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @ritaora.

For the first night of Swift's Sydney concert run, the singer and her director husband popped in for a chat and photo backstage.

Ora was not shy in sharing pictures from the night and grabbed another with Travis Kelce in the VIP section of the stadium in Sydney Olympic Park.

She also showed her stack of friendship bracelets in one of her posts and wrote, "It's fair to say Sydney always delivers — or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers! Thank you for having us... Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart... Too many queens to count!"

Rebel Wilson and Toni Collette.

Rebel Wilson and Toni Colette at night two of the Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @rebelwilsn.

Australian actors Rebel Wilson and Toni Collette were there for night two of Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney, and both seemed to be with other family members.

Wilson even posted a video with Taylor's dad Scott Swift — who is known to fans as 'Papa Swift'.

Rebel Wilson and Papa Swift at night two of the Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @rebelwilsn.

Anthony Albanese.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended night one of Swift's Eras tour concert in Sydney. A fan filmed him on camera dancing to 'Shake It Off' with fiancée Jodie ﻿Haydon by his side.

Anthony Albanese with Jodie Haydon at night one of Sydney leg of The Eras Tour. Image: Today.

On Saturday morning, he spoke about his love of the song (and Swift) on the Today Show.

﻿"'Shake It Off' is a great message for young girls and young women as well. It's about female empowerment," he said.

"Taylor Swift's been pretty for, good the economy here — in Melbourne, with those sold-out gigs with 96,000 people at the MCG, and also for Sydney, where of course she's got a couple of nights to go," he added.

Zoe Bingley Pullin and Michael Ryan.

Zoe Bingley Pullin and Michael Ryan with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour. Image: Instagram @zoebingleypullin.

Chef and author Zoe Bingley-Pullin, along with the rest of her family, including husband former Rugby League player Michael Ryan, got to meet Swift on the night.

"Such a magical night meeting the incredibly talented and kind-hearted Taylor Swift! Grateful for unforgettable moments with my daughter and what a brilliant roll model she is," she said.

Bingley-Pullin told fans she got to meet the singer through a friend.

She wrote, ﻿"A lovely friend of ours organised it for my daughter b-day, best gift ever!!!"

Kate Walsh.

Kate Walsh at the Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @katewalsh.

The Emily in Paris star travelled to Sydney from her home in Perth for the second Sydney show. The former Grey's Anatomy actress shared several photos on social media as she made her way to Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park.

Kate Ritchie.

Kate Richie for night one of the Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @katerichie.

Ritchie and her daughter Mae got to attend Swift's first show in Sydney and, in true Swiftie style, the pair dressed up for the occasion (friendships bracelets are all).

'Jackie O' Henderson.

Jackie O and daughter Kitty for the first night of the Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @jackieo_official.

Jackie O and her daughter Kitty dressed up pink to attend the first of Swift's Sydney concerts.

"In my lover era," the radio host wrote, in reference to the 2019 album Lover.

The celebrity Sydney attendees joined the ranks of the many famous faces who flocked to Melbourne to catch the first leg of Swift's Australian tour, including Chrissie Swan, Rove McManus and G-Flip.

G-Flip.

Australian comedian and television host Rove McManus shared several snaps from his night at the Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Chrissie Swan

TV presenter Chrissie Swan shared clips of her night in Melbourne for the Eras Tour on Instagram, writing, "I still can’t believe it. @taylorswift."

She also addressed any potential negative comments: "And I will be gently making anything negative disappear from this post. It's not the time for that stuff right now. Taylor wouldn’t approve!"

Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny.

Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny at the Eras Tour in Melbourne. Image: Instagram @robmills.

Millsy got to attend the Eras Tour in Melbourne with his fiancé Georgie Tunny.

"Just a few moments from last night. It was an experience like no other," Mills shared on Instagram alongside some pics from the concert.

"To see @georgie_tunny in her full Swiftmas element was a sight to see," he continued, referencing Tunny's 'Swiftmas' shift.

"I love how much you love. I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I got caught up in the hysteria of it all last night and was brought to tears a few times from the sheer joy of it all," he continued.

"Thank you @taylorswift for empowering generations of girls/women/boys/men/humans to express themselves however they want with love and honesty."

Feature Image: @ritaora @zoebingleypullin.