The three second clip that proves the Bachelor's Cass is being edited badly.

Excuse me, but we have a theory about The Bachelor. More specifically, a theory about contestant Cass Wood.

So. In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, 23-year-old Cass claimed that the show’s portrayal of her as a “stage fiver clinger and a stalker” is “nasty and untrue.”

“I didn’t know I would be featured this much,” the student and actress said. “The first episode was pretty hard to watch because they only show certain things.”

While after witnessing her reading the Honey Badger her actual diary, we found this sort of hard to believe, we decided to give the poor girl the benefit of the doubt. We watched last night’s instalment of the reality show extremely closely to see if we could find any truth in her claims.

In the episode, Cass chatted with the Honey Badger’s brother, who she met on their family holiday to the Gold Coast, managing to expertly swerve all the bitchiness and drama.

So far, so normal.

But then, during the rose ceremony, we heard it. A three-second long soundbite that changes everything.

As the Honey Badgelor walked into the culling room, the camera zoomed in on Cass.

“He’s definitely someone I can see myself falling in love with,” her voice was heard to say.

But this soundbite wasn’t a clip from the episode, or even the one before it. Cass said these words right back in one of the very first episodes and they’re being played as a soundbite over and over to make her sound… well, like a stalker and a stage five clinger.

One sentence uttered days or even weeks earlier being replayed time and time again, in all different contexts, suggesting it’s a thought she’s having in every single moment? Hardly fair.

It’s likely that it was a throwaway line she said in response to encouragement from producers – and a line most, if not all, the other women also said at one point or another.

Considering this is exactly the point she made in her recent interview, alongside the fact that she actually went on a Cummins’ family holiday at some point, we’re pretty certain that Cass is being played by the editing of the show in a pretty big way.