What did Cardi B say? Why she's weighing in on the missing submarine.

The search continues for the missing submarine – otherwise known as the Titanic submersible – which has been unaccounted for since Sunday morning.

The vessel carrying five passengers began its journey towards the wreckage site of the Titanic off Canada's coast on Sunday morning, before contact was lost. The six-metre submersible, named Titan, has the capacity to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications – giving the five people aboard limited time until the oxygen runs out.

One of the five passengers is British billionaire Hamish Harding. The 58-year-old was the first to be identified as one of the passengers onboard.

It's at this point that American rapper Cardi B comes into the conversation.

Cardi B has had a lot to say about Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz, and his actions amid his stepfather's ordeal.

Earlier this week, Szasz wrote on Facebook that his stepdad had "gone missing on [a] submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".

This post has since been deleted, but it was picked up by the media and shared widely, as it confirmed Harding was indeed on the missing Titan sub.

On Tuesday, Szasz shared on Instagram that he had decided to attend a Blink-182 concert amid a high-stakes rescue mission to find his stepfather and the four other missing passengers.

"Yes, I went to Blink-182 last night," Szasz said. "What am I supposed to do, sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

He also said: "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

He later deleted the post, noting that his mum "asked me to delete all related posts. Thanks for the support".

After Szasz defended his decision, Cardi B shared her take via her Instagram Stories.

"People is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for [his stepdad] himself?' Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad," she said. "You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."

She then suggested: "Isn't it sad that you a whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you? That's crazy. I'd rather be broke. I'd rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I'm loved."

Szasz has since responded to Cardi B's comments.

He replied via social media: "Cardi B, try to show some class for once in your life!"

Amid the back and forth, the desperate search for the missing Titan sub continues.

There are concerns the passengers are now left with very little air. They are at risk of running out of oxygen and developing hypothermia if not found soon.

Rescuers are now concentrating their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic where a series of undersea noises have been detected.

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard wrote on Twitter that a Canadian aircraft had detected the "underwater noises" in the search area.

The statement came after Rolling Stone, citing what it described as internal US Department of Homeland Security emails on the search, said that teams heard "banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes".

In underwater disasters, a crew unable to communicate with the surface relies on banging on their submersible's hull to be detected by sonar. However, no official has publicly suggested that's the case and noises underwater can come from a variety of sources.

Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches were later deployed in the area where the noises were recorded.

However, US coast guard captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference that analysis of the noises has been "inconclusive".

"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," he said. "We're searching in the area where the noises were detected."

As of Wednesday, searchers had covered an area twice the size of Connecticut in waters roughly 4 kilometres deep.

