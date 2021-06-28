'Can I sit outside?' All your questions about NSW's COVID-19 restrictions, answered.

As NSW grapples with the "scariest period" they've gone through, millions of Sydneysiders are living in lockdown.

The strict measures were introduced on Saturday afternoon and will remain in place until midnight Friday, July 9.

Here's what you need to know, including the 16 'reasonable excuses' to leave home.

Can I visit my partner during lockdown?

Yes.

NSW Health has listed 16 reasonable excuses to leave home, with one of them being "compassionate reasons".

Under this reason, NSW Health clarified this includes "where two people are in a relationship but do not necessarily live together".

Can you move house during lockdown?

Yes.

NSW Health says one reason to leave home is to "move to a new place of residence, or between your different places of residence".

Gladys Berejiklian has plunged millions of Sydney siders into lockdown. Image: Getty.

Can I visit a friend during lockdown?

No. You can't have visitors during lockdown.

A visitor does not include someone who is there:

for work or attend a university or other tertiary education facility

for childcare

as a carer

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person

to give effect to arrangements between parents and children under 18 or their siblings

to assist a person to move places of residence

to avoid an injury or serious risk of harm

because of an emergency

for compassionate reasons

to view or inspect property to lease or purchase it.

Can I travel to a different suburb?

Yes. Unlike other states, there is no limit on how far you can travel from your home for one of the four essential reasons.

However, Sydneysiders cannot travel outside metropolitan Sydney for non-essential travel.

Can I go for a walk with a friend?

Yes. You can exercise in an outdoor public gathering with a limit of 10 people.

Are hairdressers open?

No, hairdressers and beauty salons are not considered an essential service and are closed for two weeks.

Are gyms open?

Indoor exercise is not allowed in Sydney's lockdown rules.

Is Bunnings open during lockdown?

Yes. The hardware store will remain open during lockdown. Other retailers that will remain open include Kmart and Target.

Are retail stores open?

Yes. Although some stores have chosen to close for the two week lockdown.

Image: Getty. Image: Getty.

Can I go to the beach?

If you are doing exercise, yes.

Can community sport go ahead?

No community sport is permitted.

Can I go to my family's house?

You can move between your different places of residence. But you can't visit your family for a non-essential reason, if you don't live there.

Can I sit outside?

No. That has not been identified as one of the essential reasons to leave home.

The 16 'excusable reasons' to leave home.

obtain food or other goods and services for the personal needs of the household or for other household purposes (including pets) for vulnerable people if the food or goods and services are not available in the local government area that you live in

travel for work or education if it is not possible to do it at home

exercise and take outdoor recreation in Greater Sydney

go out for medical or caring reasons, including obtaining a COVID-19 vaccination

donate blood

access childcare

continue existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children

attend a wedding or funeral

provide care or assistance (including personal care) to a vulnerable person or to provide emergency assistance

access social services, employment services, services provided to victims (including as victims of crime), domestic violence services, and mental health services

move to a new place of residence, or between your different places of residence

undertake legal obligations

avoid injury or illness or to escape the risk of harm

in case of emergencies

for compassionate reasons, including where two people are in a relationship but do not necessarily live together

to provide pastoral care if you are a priest, minister of religion or member of a religious order.

Feature image: Getty.