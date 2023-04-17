Coachella is in full swing – and so are the celebrity romances.

Coachella is BACK.

It's the event of the year for influencers, with ass-less chaps in abundance, and arid desert dust and sparse-looking palm trees making for the perfect photo backdrop.

But this year, there's been a bit of love going around among the celebrities in attendance, and us normies can't get enough of it.

Watch: Mamamia tries festival chaps. Post continues below.

First and foremost, musicians (and friendly exes) Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes pair were seen kissing in the VIP table area... and then again in the performance area during Burna Boy's set.

A witness said to US Weekly, "[Shawn] had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage. Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn's shoulders, and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy's final song."

Of course, as much as we love love at Coachella, we also can't get enough of the festival fashion. And we must admit, it's not exactly giving classic Coachella this time around, with far less emphasis on the bohemian vibes.

Plenty of celebs have been in attendance, including lots of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Kate Hudson, John Legend, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jaden Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Kylie Jenner and more.

And clearly, they all let each other know in the giant Hollywood group chat we presume they have going that denim, short tops and lots of monochrome would be the 2023 non-negotiables.

Kendall Jenner.

Emma Roberts.

Lori Harvey.

Alessandra Ambrosio.

Charli D'Amelio.

Jaden Smith.

Emma Chamberlain.

Becky G.

With another week still to go and plenty more celebrities rumoured to be attending next weekend's lineup, we're set to see even more shenanigans take place! And likely some more cheeky PDAs, too.

Stay tuned.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.