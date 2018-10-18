CULT BUY: The $12.99 tinted lip balm Emily Skye has three of within reach at all times.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Emily Skye’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Emily Skye is a personal trainer, fitness model, Instagram fitness influencer and the founder of Emily Skye Fit and James Cosmetics. She’s also a qualified Beautician and makeup artist, and new mum to baby Mia (she’s also been brilliantly honest about her post-baby body).

A couple of years ago, fitness Instagram influencer Emily Skye was about to go on live TV on America’s Today Show in New York.

Instead of sitting quietly scrolling through her phone or doing a few push ups to get hyped up before going on stage (is this something fit people do?), she was running around backstage “like a headless chicken”.

Emily couldn’t find her tinted lip balm, and the show had to be cancelled.

OK no, the show was not cancelled over a lip balm. The 33-year-old found said lip balm and the show went on.

You might think it a tad extreme to get worked up over a missing lip balm, but think about the beauty products that make you feel confident and put together, the ones you never leave the house without.

For some, it’s mascara or foundation. For Emily, it’s her lip balm, she told Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journalist Leigh Campbell on the You Beauty podcast.

To find out what other products the mum-of-one uses to feel like herself (including the haircare range that’s helped her thinning post-pregnancy hair loss), Leigh Campbell went rummaging through Emily’s beauty bag.

Here’s what she found.

Emily Skye’s go-to beauty products.

James Cosmetics Eye Masks, pack of five from $30.

Why she loves them:

“I really liked the idea of [creating] under eye masks because I don’t get much sleep, so I’ve always got bags under my eyes and the skin is always dehydrated. We’ve now got the masks in: 24k Gold & Collagen, Rose Flower Rejuvenation, Anti Ageing And Collagen Crystal and Dead Sea Mineral & Aloe Recovery. I wear them everyday, and they work.”

Why she loves it:

"I love a cleanser that removes your makeup properly... I love that it doesn't dry out your skin, it doesn't feel like your skin's been stripped."

Why she loves it:

"P50 is a chemical exfoliant cult product in France. I like it because you're not having to physically exfoliate yourself with granular scrubs, it gets all the dead skin off and you feel like you're going to a salon, but you're not. It's pricey, but worth it."

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb, from $62.95 (tricky to find in Aus).

Why she loves it:

"I don't like wearing anything too thick on my face, this is hydrating and goes well under my sunscreen."

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen+, $46 (tricky to find in Aus).

Why she loves it:

"Invisible Shield is a gel, so you can hardly feel it on your skin and it works really under your makeup. I get an oily T zone but also dry patches, so I like that's it's really light."

Why she loves it:

"I love the packaging, and the little scoop [that comes with it] so you don't have to dip your fingers in it. It's such a good base [for makeup] because it fills in the pores and makes your skin like a canvas."

Why she loves it:

"With some foundations, I'll put them on and they'll go bally (Leigh said this happens if any of your skincare has silicone in it so it doesn't layer properly), but this one applies well, spreads really well. You also don't need much - it's matte but also luminous."

Why she loves it:

"I've been buying it for years, ever since I first used it. It lives up to the hype, and it does covers but isn't too heavy. Concealers under the eyes can sometimes weigh you down, but this one covers and looks light and bright."

Why she loves it:

"It has a really fine texture, highlights the areas you want without being too glittery. I never want that look when you walk into a room and everyone needs sunglasses. It's just natural looking."

Why she loves it:

"I don't like being without my lip balm... the things I always do, even on off-duty days, are a brow and tinted lip balm. I cannot go anywhere without it, I've got about three at all times, it's always there within reach. It gives you some colour and doesn't make you feel naked."

Why she loves it:

"A friend said it was the best red so I tried it... the end of the brush is different (you have to see it for yourself), but the product goes on so easily. It glides on, doesn't run, isn't dry and doesn't rub everywhere."

Why she loves it:

"I was desperate one night and I needed to be tanned, I sent [my partner] Declan out to find one, and he found this tan called MineTan. It was amazing, it dries fast and doesn't smell bad. My partner does my back and even he said it goes on well."

Why she loves them:

"I use everything [from their range], I love that it's Australian-made. After you have a baby, you can start to lose hair, so I use the Scalp to Hair products, they help to stimulate hair growth. I also use their Ultimate 60-second Treatment religiously, the purple shampoo, and the Fixation Finishing Spray."

Why she loves it:

"It's an Australian brand, and it's quite expensive but it does actually do something. It's been great for ageing, and keeping my skin hydrated."

Why she loves it:

"I've been using it since I was really young, probably around 15 years. Because the wand is like a comb, it separates your lashes. It's not thick, heavy or clumpy, and makes your lashes long and separated."

