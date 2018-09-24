Just all the gorgeous dresses from the 2018 Brownlow Medal red carpet in the one place.

It’s the biggest night in AFL – the 2018 Brownlow medal is here.

But before we find out who the best and fairest AFL player in the competition is, there’s loads of stunning frocks to see on the red carpet.

From Bec Judd’s gorgeous lilac gown to Nadia Bartel’s picture perfect white gown to dresses in every colour of the rainbow, this year’s Brownlow red carpet is anything but boring.

And while many of the dresses featured long trains, there was one clear, standout trend – metallics.

But you won’t find a best or worst dressed list here. We think everyone looks fab.

Here’s all the amazing frocks all in one convenient place.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

