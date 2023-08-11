Notorious bachelor Brody Jenner is definitely not a notorious bachelor anymore.

More than 16 years after he first appeared on The Hills, bad boy Brody Jenner has welcomed his first baby.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Kardashians’ half-brother revealed that his fiancé, Tiarah ‘Tia’ Blanco, 26, had given birth to a daughter late last month.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th,” the 39-year-old wrote.





“Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

Now as a new father dealing with a newborn, Jenner’s life looks very different from when he entered the reality TV world....

Reality TV royalty.

As the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thomspon, and stepson of Kris Jenner, Brody Jenner knows all about life in front of the camera.

After starring in his own reality series, The Princes of Malibu, in 2005, alongside his older brother Brandon Jenner and ex-best friend Spencer Pratt, the then 23-year-old joined The Hills in season two as Lauren Conrad’s love interest.

While the relationship didn’t last long — nor did his friendship with Pratt — it did catapult Jenner’s career, and he remained on the show for three years during which time he also dated Kristin Cavallari.

Image: Giphy.

He also got his own spin-off so he could look for his new BFF. The series, Bromance, only ran for one season but at least Jenner got a new bro out of it in the shape of Luke Verga.

While Jenner made sporadic appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years, in 2013 he officially joined the show’s eighth season.

Hie appearances on the show were often during stand offs with his stepmum and issues with Caitlyn Jenner.

In 2015, the reality star became a sex expert with a four-episode talk show called Sex With Brody. It featured actress Stevie Ryan and a relationship therapist, who helped various celeb guests through their sex dilemmas.

Four years later, most of the OG gang from The Hills returned for The Hills: New Beginnings. It ran for just two seasons before it was axed in January 2022.

The Bachelor life.

Besides dating Conrad and Cavallari on screen, Jenner has had a string of high profile relationships with plenty of celebs.

For a brief few months in 2006, Jenner dated Nicole Richie, who he’d known since they were kids. There were also rumours that the reality star had hooked up with Richie’s bestie, Paris Hilton, but Jenner denied it.

Then in 2007, Jenner and Hilary Duff were spotted partying together before he was linked to a number of Playboy models including Cara Skinner, Jayde Nicole and Bryana Holly.

From there it was onto the relationship we all forgot about with Avril Lavigne. The pair dated for almost two years from 2010 to 2012, and even had each other’s names tattooed on themselves.

Which then brings us to 2013, when Jenner met Kaitlynn Carter.

In 2016, Jenner proposed in Bali and two years later they said ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony in the same location.

Fortunately, it their nuptials weren't legal. Because just a year later in 2019 the couple split up after five years together.

A week after the announcement, Carter was spotted making out with Miley Cyrus in Lake Como in Italy.

During season two of The Hills: New Beginnings, Jenner confronted Carter about it.

“The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever,” Jenner said to his ex.

“I think I had never met somebody that I was into,” Carter replied.

After his failed 'marriage', Jenner started dating professional surfer Tia Blanco in 2022, before the couple revealed at the start of this year that they were expecting their first child together. While in June, the now music producer and face of seltzer brand Mamitas, got down on one knee at their baby shower and popped the question.

“Can’t wait to love you forever,” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of his proposal.

Image: Getty/Instagram.