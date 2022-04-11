Last year, Britney Spears was 'freed'. Now, she's announced her pregnancy.

In news that may get you crying into your coffee, Britney Spears has announced she is expecting a baby.

On Instagram, she said she and partner Sam Asghari noticed changes in her body, though they initially believed it to be a 'food baby'. She decided to do a pregnancy test anyway, and "uhhhhh well... I am having a baby", she wrote alongside a baby emoji.

Her statement went on to share some of the struggles she faced during her previous two pregnancies with son's Sean and Jayden, and spoke about her issues with paparazzi.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me," she wrote.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression... I have to say, it is absolutely horrible. Women didn't talk about it back then, some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now women talk about it everyday.

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Britney has been open about her desire to have another child, including in her damning court testimony in June 2021 which aired her problems with her 13-year conservatorship publically for the first time.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Britney said in court.

"I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me WAY more harm than good."

Britney was finally freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, almost 14 years after it was initially set up.

In the months since, Britney has documented her newfound freedoms - like her excitement about buying candles for herself, and being able to drive with Sam in his car alone - on Instagram.

The 40-year-old has been dating Sam, 28, for six years, after meeting on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016.

"I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute'. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person," she explained on Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast in 2017.

In 2019, Sam said the pair had a normal, supportive relationship.

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it’s so normal. It's not glamorous or anything," he told US Weekly.

For years, he remained diplomatically quiet about her conservatorship situation.

But in 2021, following the release of New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears and Britney's more public fight for freedom, Sam spoke up regularly on her behalf - even suggesting that her father Jamie was "a total dick".

"It's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote on Instagram.

Throughout 2021, he was regularly seen wearing #FreeBritney t-shirts.

In recent months, Britney has referred to him as her 'husband', though there has been no official wedding announcement.

This is Sam's first child, and third for Britney. She shares 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

