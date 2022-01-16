Knife threat claims and a social media feud: The rift between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Spears family is fractured not only between Britney and her parents, but also sadly between siblings too.

The demise of Britney Spears' and Jamie Lynn Spears' relationship is playing out before the world's eyes, and it's uncomfortable viewing to say the least.

The rift between the two famous sisters has had fuel added to the fire in the form of a revealing interview this week, a tell-all memoir, multiple concerning allegations and widespread commentary.

It has even led Britney to label her younger sister "scum", noting she has "stooped to a whole new level of low".

Watch the trailer of Netflix's Britney Vs Spears. Post continues below.

Here's everything that has unfolded publicly between the two sisters to date.

June 2021: Britney Spears speaks out.

In June 2021, Britney spoke out in court for the first time since being put under a conservatorship in 2008. During the court testimony, Britney criticised her family for a range of reasons. One was a claim her entire family holidayed at a property owned by Britney while she was being held at a mental health facility against her will.

The second revelation was Britney confirming she wishes to take legal action against her family.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's enough. It's been a long time since I’ve owned my money. I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."

Image: Getty. June 2021: Jamie Lynn addresses the #FreeBritney movement.

Britney has only been able to publicly share her opinions on the arrangement that controlled every part of her life recently, after 13 years of silence, closed-door court sessions and sealed documents.

As the world saw what Britney had been subjected to over the years, Jamie Lynn too received ample criticism. Amid the #FreeBritney movement, there were suggestions she was benefiting from her sister's conservatorship and not supporting her.

Listen to The Quicky: Spears speaks freely but will it #FreeBritney? Post continues after audio.





The Zoey 101 actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote:

"I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born I've only loved and adored and supported my sister. Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before. And I'll support her long after."

However Britney herself was not impressed with her little sister's words.

"How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE... Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny," the singer wrote on Instagram.

October 2021: Jamie Lynn announces a tell-all book.

Image: Instagram/ @jamielynnspears

In October 2021, Jamie Lynn Spears shared that her memoir would be published in 2022. The book is described as an "intimate memoir" where Jamie Lynn "opens up for the first time, telling her unfiltered story on her own terms".

Although the memoir has been packaged as a reflection of Jamie Lynn's experience with faith, being a child star, becoming a teen mum, and a quad bike accident, it does appear that the book's press has heavily focused on her writings about Britney instead.

January 2022: The interview that changed everything.

This month, Jamie Lynn sat down for an interview with Good Morning America about her new memoir and relationship with her older sister, the pair having an approximate ten-year age gap.

It was revealed that in her memoir, Jamie Lynn said that while she was quite young, she witnessed Britney's behaviour start to become "erratic, paranoid and spiralling".

Image: Getty. Jamie Lynn also alleged that Britney had once locked the pair of them in a room together while holding a knife.

When asked by the Good Morning America news anchor why she decided to share this claim, Jamie Lynn said: "It's important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn't feel safe."

Also in the interview, Jamie Lynn spoke on her role within Britney's conservatorship.

"I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family. Everyone has a voice and should be heard, so if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did. I set that up."

Jamie Lynn also went on to say: "Love is still there 100 per cent. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her and she knows that so I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Overall, the interview and memoir was swiftly met with backlash, some accusing Jamie Lynn of "gaslighting".

Mid-January 2022: "Britney: This is embarrassing" says Jamie Lynn.

This weekend, Jamie Lynn has defended both her memoir and Good Morning America interview, saying "it's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life".

Ultimately the relationship between the two sisters has deteriorated to a messy point, where both are now relying on social media and public interviews as a way to express their frustration.

"Britney: Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform," Jamie Lynn shared via her Instagram Story on January 15.

As for what either of their parents has to say?

Their mum took to Instagram to congratulate her younger daughter on her memoir, captioning her post: "I know how hard Jamie Lynn has worked on this the past 4 years, and I’m proud she’s finally able to share it."

Ouch...

Image: Instagram/ @jamielynnspears

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.