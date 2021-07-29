A quick recap of the escalating feud between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

The Instagram account of one Britney Spears has been the subject of confusion and conspiracy for... *checks calendar*, too long.

Among the #FreeBritney movement, fans have long looked to Britney's Instagram for hints and messages. But over the last month, while Britney's been openly sharing her truth and dancing up a storm, the drama has been taking place over on the feed of her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

This week, things got even more confusing.

Ok. Give me some quick context.

Jamie Lynn has been feeling the heat from #FreeBritney supporters for a while now for what they consider benefiting off her sister's conservatorship, but things really ramped up in July after Brit herself called out her little sister.

Soon after Jamie Lynn posted a message online that appeared in support of her sister, Britney wrote: "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all... did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE... Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny."