All our predictions for Bridgerton Season 3 (AKA how much hot sex we want to see).

Things are about to get steamy as a new season of Netflix's Bridgerton is set to roll into town.

The Shonda Rhimes series is based on the eight Bridgerton books which focus on a different love story in each novel. The upcoming season will focus on Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, and Colin Bridgerton.

The Netflix synopsis for season three reads:

“Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Based on these clues, we're ready to make some predictions on what the new season will entail, especially the steamy sex scenes we hope to see.

Penelope will become the talk of the town.

Penelope is in her revenge era.

Season two ended with Penelope overhearing her crush Colin say to a group of men he “would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington.” This will cause a hit to her confidence at first, but eventually Penelope will come into her power. After two seasons of being overlooked by most suitors, this is Penelope's time to shine.

Watch out Daphne, Penelope could become this season's diamond.

Daphne and Simon are MIA but no one talks about it.

Speaking of Daphne, don't expect to see this character anywhere in season three. Phoebe Dynevor confirmed to Screen Rant that she will be absent from the latest season. This follows her on-screen husband Simon, played by Regé Jean-Page, bowing out of the series after season one.

I wouldn't expect much mention of either Daphne or The Duke.

Once Penelope is pursued by a new suitor, Colin comes to his senses.

In typical male fashion, it's not until Colin notices other men are interested in Penelope that he finally owns up to the fact he has feelings for her. This will lead to an argument between Penelope and Colin and then a surprising sex scene which will be the hottest out of all the three seasons.

I'm expecting props. I'm expecting kink. I'm expecting everything. Get ready!

Kate and Anthony are thriving and will probably have sex outside.

Season two's enemies-to-lovers story arc was a lot of things, but mostly it was goddamn hot. I wouldn't expect much major plot developments between Kate and Anthony other than just enjoying married life. And this absolutely means lots of just chilled vibes, and hopefully sex.

“We’re filming a dance this week and tonally, it’s so different — sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season," actress Simone Ashley (Kate) told British Vogue.

Will they have sex on the croquet court? I'd like to see it!

Make way for a new Bridgerton sister making waves.

Francesca will likely play a bigger part in the next season with the character getting older and recast as Anatomy of a Scandal's Hannah Dodd. The sixth book in the series is centred around Francesca's love story so it's high time we got to know the younger Bridgerton daughter.

Same goes for Benedict, who has featured on and off in both seasons, but will be the leading man in season four.

The Queen and King will share some cute moments.

After getting viewers invested in the love story between King George and Queen Charlotte in the (low-key superior) Bridgerton spin-off, it would be silly to not show the royal couple more in the new season.

The King's dwindling mental state will hopefully be spoken about more candidly this season, and since it seems unlikely Queen Charlotte will be getting a season two, hopefully their love story can reach a sense of closure.

Violet Bridgerton is going to get some!

It was obvious in Queen Charlotte that Violet is desperate for sex after years of abstinence since her husband's passing. This season will hopefully feature some hot sex between Violet and a mystery suitor.

Eloise and Penelope will not speak for the entire season.

If anyone can hold a grudge, it's Eloise.

In the season two finale, Eloise discovers that the identity of Lady Whistledown is actually Penelope, her own best friend. Eloise will feel betrayed that Penelope didn't include her, and even took aim at her in some of the gossip writer's newsletters.

This feud will probably keep brewing the entire season because both women are stubborn.

Will Eloise give Penelope an ultimatum that she has to tell Colin that she's Lady Whistledown or she will? Knowing how messy Eloise can be, I think she will.

Penelope and Colin will get married.

As all Bridgerton season's end, this couple will get married. The wedding will be sweet and wholesome and hopefully bring Penelope and Eloise back together.

Netflix is yet to announce a premiere date for season three but we expect it to hit the streaming platform in the later half of 2023.

