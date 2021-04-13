"I still wanted to feel like myself": How 22 women wore their hair for their wedding day.

There are a heck of a lot of decisions that go into planning a wedding. Especially in the time of COVID (are we right, pandemic brides?)

But all the logistics aside, a hot topic for brides since, well, always, is how to wear ~the hair~.

Do you go with the tried and tested beach waves or try something new? Should you scrape it back for the photos (and the wind) like your second cousin once removed so helpfully advised?

We spoke to 22 brides to find out how they did their hair for their wedding day. From updo's to home-styling, here's what they had to say.

Despina

"I wore my hair up with a headpiece and felt the style was very me. It was WINDY AF on that day, and it held together perfectly! I love to dance and didn’t get off the dancefloor all night, so an up-do ensured I wasn’t a sweaty mess."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Cat

"I have no idea what I did with my hair or how to describe it."

Image: Supplied.

Amy

"I wore my down with casual waves and a headband. I hate wearing my hair up and still wanted to look and feel like myself on the day, so this was perfect for me."

Image: Supplied.

Claire

"Should have worn my hair up, it was windy as hell and my fringe just got all separated and bitsy!"

Image: Supplied.

Nicole

"I chose this style because my hair doesn't hold a curl, and I wear my hair up all the time anyway so I felt more comfortable."

Image: Supplied

Bek

"I wore my hair curled and pinned to one side. We thought it worked well with the off-the-shoulder look - plus, I’m not really an up-style person."

Image: Supplied.

Andi

"I wore my hair in loose waves but then wore this crown, I guess you would call it. My dress was more about the shape than detail/beading so I wanted to add something that was a bit extra... and what other day would I be able to wear a crown?"

Image: Supplied.

Madeline

"I usually wear my hair out and straight so thought adding a little wave would make me look a little dressier, without changing me."

Image: Supplied

Isobel

"I did what I think is called a French twist, but slightly messier. I like wearing my hair up and wanted to have it out of my face for the day. It felt semi-regal and probably the only time I'd do a style like that, although essentially it just looks like a low bun with a few strands at the front."

Image: Supplied.

Rikki

"Mine was loosely braided from the back, one side to the other and tied up into a bun of sorts. I had a beautiful Anne Campbell clip sitting above, and I loved it. I chose it because I love braids and I wanted something neat but also 'me'."

Image: Supplied.

Olivia

"I did my hair the same way I always love it - one side with a Hollywood wave. Felt totally like myself all day."

Image: Supplied.

Annabel

"I wore my hair down in loose waves and clipped to one side for my wedding ceremony, and then put it up in a pony for the reception. I knew it would drive me crazy all night being down but I feel most like myself having it down!"

Image: supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Margarita

"I wore my hair in loose waves half up, half down. I wanted something that looked effortless and not too formal. This style also worked well with the headpiece I chose to wear!"

Image: Supplied.

Belinda

"I got married on what felt like the hottest day ever. I also had all my pics on the beach, so I went with an up-style and cans of hairspray so it would stay in place."

Image: Supplied.

Maggie

"I went for a loose up-style because I wanted something that would show off my backless dress."

Image: Supplied.

Lisa

"I was intending to wear my hair out at my wedding ceremony, up until a couple of days before the wedding. It ended up being a good choice to have an up-style as it was a wet and stormy day. Hair did not move or frizz!"

Image: Supplied.

Luce

"I wore mine in a low bun with a huge rose and a veil for the ceremony... It was comfy and feminine."

Image: Supplied.

Valeria

"I usually wear my hair down so didn’t want to do anything that I wouldn’t be comfortable with on the day. I had it pinned on one side with clip-on extensions (just for the day) to add volume as I have such fine hair and not a lot of it ."

Image: Supplied.

Soph

"This was my pandemic-era NYC wedding. I wore my hair out because it was windy and knew any style I did would just get ruined. I actually think it made for better photos."

Image: Supplied.

Em

"My husband and I ran away and got married in the bush, so I had no access to a hairdresser. I just wore a couple of clip-in extensions and my friend put some GHD waves through my hair. It was super simple and easy and I think the hike to the ceremony location took longer than doing my hair."

Image: Supplied.

Bella

"I had three hair trials because I really wanted my hair up, but after the first two trials I realised I never wear my hair up so why change for my wedding day?"

Image: Supplied.

Nicolle

"My wedding day was the windiest day in history and my hair semi sort of survived."

Image: Supplied.

