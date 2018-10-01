When Brendan Fevola slammed the NRL grand final band, he wasn't expecting this response.

Former AFL player Brendan Fevola learned the hard way: Do not shade Gang of Youths online. Because they will see it, and they will… well, own you.

NRL and AFL fans were divided over which grand final had the best pre-game entertainment this weekend.

The AFL grand final had the Black Eyed Peas (without Fergie), and last night’s NRL grand final had Western Sydney rock band Gang of Youths.

The homegrown talent performed three songs from their ARIA award-winning album, Go Farther In Lightness but apparently they don’t have quite the name recognition of the Black Eyed Peas.

This led many people to ask who they were, and Fevola made clear he was not a fan of the entertainment choice.

But the Gang of Youths official Twitter account was not going to let that slide:

Ouch.

Even Fevola had to admit that was a great comeback.

Gang of Youths are known for their 2017 single Let Me Down Easy which became their first top 50 single in Australia. Their second album, Go Farther In Lightness, debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart in August 2017 and was nominated for eight awards at the ARIA Music Awards of 2017, winning four: Album Of The Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album and Producer of the Year.

Luckily for the band, not all the comments were negative. Many praised the NRL’s decision to showcase local talent.

