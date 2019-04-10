Inside the relationship between Michael Jackson's accuser, Wade Robson, and Brandi Jackson.

It was around 1991, and Brandi Jackson was at a photo shoot with her pop star uncle Michael.

It was there that she says she met Wade Robson for the first time. Brandi was nine or 10 years old, just a few months older than Wade.

“We hung out together,” Brandi says. “And then next thing I knew he had asked my uncle Michael if he could get to know me better. He had started to develop a little crush.”

Brandi, a photographer, is the daughter of Jackie Jackson, the oldest member of the Jackson 5. She doesn’t believe her uncle sexually abused anyone, including Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who make their detailed claims of abuse in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

Watch the official Leaving Neverland trailer below. Post continues after.

Brandi gives an account of her relationship with Robson in the YouTube doco Neverland Firsthand, and she believes that her account discredits Robson’s claims.

Brandi says that her uncle organised for her and Robson to spend a week together, with their family members, at his ranch.

“Towards the end of that trip he very sweetly turned to me and asked, ‘Would you be my girlfriend?’ And of course we had gotten along so well, I said yes.”

Brandi says she and Robson had a 10-year friendship, regularly hanging out at each other’s houses. She claims they dated for more than seven years of that time.

“We were very close,” she says.

In Leaving Neverland, Robson alleges that Michael Jackson began abusing him at the age of seven, beginning the first night he spent alone with the singer.

He alleges that the abuse went on for seven years, and included masturbation, oral sex and anal penetration. Robson claims Jackson told him that they would both go to jail if he ever revealed what had gone on between them.

Jackson died in 2009, never having been convicted of sexual abuse.

In an interview with Billboard, Brandi claims that when they were dating, Robson never said anything to her about being sexually abused by Jackson.

“The only thing he said was how blessed he was to have Michael as a business partner and a friend,” she says. “I have to tell you something else: Wade gives this narrative that he and Michael were always together. They weren’t. We used to go to the ranch, Wade and I and his family. We would go a few times a month. My uncle was never there. He was always on the road working and travelling.”

In Neverland Firsthand, Brandi claims that Robson had affairs with multiple women towards the end of their relationship.

“Everything was fine until he became about 17, 18 years old, and I started to see his behaviour change. And that’s when he started to cheat.”

Brandi doesn’t get a mention in Leaving Neverland. She says that doesn’t surprise her, because what she claims about her relationship with Robson “completely discredits” what he’s saying.

“He’s saying that he was in a relationship with my uncle, that they were in love... He’s saying that my uncle kept him from women, which is not true.”

Robson’s lawyer, Vince William Finaldi, hasn’t commented specifically on what Brandi has said in Neverland Firsthand, but has made a statement: “Ms Jackson was not with Wade and Michael Jackson when the sexual abuse occurred, and as such, she has nothing relevant to say about the topic.”

So why does Brandi think allegations of sexual abuse have been made against Jackson ever since the early 1990s? She believes racism is behind it all.

“When you look at the entire situation, and you start to break it down, it’s because he was a strong, influential black man," she says.