It's official: Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have broken up.

After four years together, actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, have ended their relationship.

People magazine have confirmed the breakup of the high profile couple who share daughter Lea De Seine, two. But representatives for the pair have refused to elaborate.

The Oscar nominated actor and his supermodel girlfriend met in 2015, and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she told Glamour UK in February.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” she added.

Rumours of their breakup have been circulating for the past few days, with The Sun reporting Shayk had moved out of the Los Angeles mansion she shared with her family.

A source close to the couple told the publication: “things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way.”

“They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place.”

It didn’t take long for everyone to start whispering two little words: Lady Gaga.

Ever since Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga appeared in A Star Is Born together last year, the entire world has been absolutely certain they are in love.

At the time both were in relationships, but circumstances have changed since the film’s release.

In February Gaga’s engagement ended.

It came after months of speculation in the lead-up, particularly when she uploaded a new tattoo inspired by A Star Is Born on Valentine's Day over her fiance and partner of two years Christian Carino.

But she was quick to quash rumours it had anything to do with Cooper.

“Yes, people saw love [between Cooper and I] and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see … When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel," she told Jimmy Kimmel.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story," a source told People magazine about her relationship breakdown.

We can't help but wonder, did the world's obsession with Gaga and Cooper contribute to driving a wedge?

