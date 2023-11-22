Brad Pitt's children have shared their feelings about their famous father and none of it is positive.

An old social media post from Pax Jolie-Pitt about his father Brad Pitt has surfaced – and it doesn't paint a pretty picture of the famous family's dynamic.

Brad and ex-wife Angelina Jolie share six children together: Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after six years of marriage, the couple has been through years of court battles over custody, property disputes, and allegations of abuse.

During a trial in December 2020, three of the couple's kids wanted to testify against their father, but Angelina claimed the judge rejected the request.

“Three of the children have asked to testify,” Jolie’s lawyers said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday.

This means that Pax's resurfaced comments about his estranged father, Brad Pitt, are the first time one of the kids has had the opportunity to speak out against their dad.

Brad Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Image: Getty.

A then-16-year-old Pax posted from his private account on Father’s Day in 2020 about Pitt.

The message was written over a photo of the 59-year-old accepting an Oscar. “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” he began.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax said, referring to Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” he continued. “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f**king awful human being!!!"

The revived post comes as Zahara has sent her father a different kind of message: she no longer goes by Brad's surname.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt has just joined a college sorority and the 18-year-old college student was filmed performing in her induction ceremony as a newly minted Alpha Kappa Alpha member at Spelman College.

In a recorded clip, she introduces herself but omits her famous dad’s last name. “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she shouts in the performance. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California."

Watch Zahara's performance here. Post continues after video.

This isn't the first time Brad's children have expressed less-than-enthusiastic sentiments about their father.

According to Page Six, a reporter asked Maddox in 2019 whether Pitt planned to visit him at Yonsei University where he had just started attending in South Korea.

Maddox bluntly responded, “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.”

Then when asked whether his relationship with Pitt was over, he replied “Well, whatever happens, happens.”

It's long been rumoured that Brad has become estranged from his six children since splitting from Angelina in 2016.

As part of a dispute over the ex's French home and winery, Page Six published court documents from October 2022 which included Jolie claiming that the children were left "traumatised" by Brad's behavior, which reportedly included physical assault, emotional abuse, and intimidation while under the influence of alcohol.

Jolie alleged that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” during a 2016 dispute on a plane as the family travelled from France to California.

The filing also claimed that Brad “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," and "at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

Jolie shared photos from the alleged attack with the federal authorities, which showed the actress had sustained injuries to her hand, back, and elbow.

Pitt's representative told Page Six that Jolie's claims were “completely untrue.”

An FBI investigation was launched into Brad's alleged child abuse, but no criminal charges were pursued.

The Fight Club actor has not been photographed with any of his children since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Feature image: Getty.