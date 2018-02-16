News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. People are convinced a Brad and Jen reunion is on the cards. Thoughts?


Because we’re silly creatures with nothing to do but jump to conclusions like over-excited kangaroos, people are convinced a Brad and Jen relationship is inevitable.

And why? Because both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are single for the first time since their marriage broke up in 2005.

You know you've raised your kids right when they can kindly point out the obvious flaws in your outfit - even if they were meant to be there.

5. Jasmine Yarbrough has put baby bottles in an Instagram post and we don't know what to think.

(Image via Getty.)

Jasmine Yarbrough's latest Instagram story has many people on the internet thinking she pregnant. We, on the other hand, are not so convinced.

While at New York Fashion Week, the Mara & Mine designer and fiance of Karl Stefanovic, posted a picture of bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne to her Story, superimposing three baby bottle emojis over the top.

And, well, because that's all the internet needs, it's now screaming PREGNANT from the rooftops.

Right.

To read more of our analysis and see the image in question check out our full story.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-3 , relationships-tag

Related Stories

Recommended