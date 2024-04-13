Everything we know so far from the Bondi Junction Westfield attack.

There are multiple casualties following an attack at Bondi Junction's Westfield shopping centre in Sydney.

Police held a press conference this afternoon and confirmed there are five victims who have lost their lives.

Multiple people were stabbed in the attack, emergency services called to Westfield Bondi Junction about 3:40pm on Saturday. Paramedics were treating patients at the scene, and police declared the situation a critical incident. There are multiple people who are in a serious and/or critical condition in hospital.

NSW Ambulance says eight people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, including a nine-month-old baby. The baby has been taken to Sydney's Children's Hospital.

Police confirmed there was one alleged offender, and that he was fatally shot at the scene. A female police officer had confronted the offender who moved to level five as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He raised the knife at her and she discharged a firearm. In the press conference, police said they feel confident there were no further alleged offenders.

"This person has acted alone. We are content there is no continuing threat. We are making attempt to identify the offender in this matter," Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cook said during the conference.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has released a statement via Twitter, saying he has been briefed by Australian Federal Police on the matter.

Two eyewitnesses spoke to 9News at the scene following the incident, saying they had helped a mother and her nine-month-old baby, who were both stabbed.

"The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed. She came over with the baby, threw it at me and I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad. I was helping hold and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood. We were calling the ambulance and police. There was a lot of blood on the floor," the duo, who are brothers, said.

They had been shopping when the situation unfolded.

"We had to run in [to one of the stores], told the guys to lock up the doors and then the mother came with the baby, stabbed and bleeding. We got them into the store, safe and then rang for help."

They continued: "I hope the baby is alright. It was [a traumatic afternoon]. We kept yelling out to get some clothes and shirts and help us compress and stop the baby from bleeding. I think the baby is fine. The mother unfortunately, another woman and I were compressing, she started to have a lot of blood come out of her mouth."

Further eyewitnesses told ABC News that "it's one of those moments that's just surreal".

Waverley Council said on social media the shopping centre was in lockdown and advised against unnecessary travel to Bondi Junction.

Multiple posts on social media showed crowds of people outside the shopping centre. Witnesses said they sought shelter in stores as the attack unfolded, people seen evacuating the centre in tears.

"I was hiding in the back room and just hearing shots. It was just the wildest thing. I saw a woman lying on the ground. I was running. It was insanity. I wasn't expecting it. I thought I was going to die," one woman at the shopping centre told ABC News.

Another woman, Steph, said: "I was in David Jones and the shutters came down on the front of the store. There was no panic at that point, but a few seconds later there were gunshots. The workers moved everyone to the back of the store. Everyone was in a bit of a panic."

The area remains cordoned off, and shoppers who were under lock down in the shopping centre are being let out slowly by police. There is a heavy police presence too.

With AAP.

