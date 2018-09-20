When a fan criticised Blake Lively for wearing too many suits, she had the best comeback.

When Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet in her blush pink custom Ralph Lauren Collection power suit for the UK premier of A Simple Favour, one fan had some objections.
You see the ex-Gossip Girl star has sported a variety of suits at recent premieres, and Instagram member @fashion_critic_ joked that her look had become a bit too repetitive.
“It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively’s promotion of ‘A Simple Favour’,” she wrote.
And then Blake responded.
“Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour?” she wrote.
“So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies.”
@fashion_critic_ then said the intention of her original post was to be taken in jest, and Blake had a response for that as well.
Nevertheless, the 31-year-old makes a good point. Women shouldn't be policed for what they wear and power suits are having a refreshing fashion moment. Off the red carpet, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is also a fan, with the new royal gently protesting the dated royal protocol that the Queen prefers women in skirts and dresses over pants.
Cementing the ceasefire, @fashion_critic shared a separate Instagram post acknowledging her unintentional misstep, and the fashion community lived happily ever dressed.
"The queen has spoken #NoDoubleStandards #WomenInSuits #WhenYourJokeDoesntBang," she wrote.
What do you think of Blake Lively's string of perfectly pieced together suits? Tell us in a comment.