When a fan criticised Blake Lively for wearing too many suits, she had the best comeback.

When Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet in her blush pink custom Ralph Lauren Collection power suit for the UK premier of A Simple Favour, one fan had some objections.

You see the ex-Gossip Girl star has sported a variety of suits at recent premieres, and Instagram member @fashion_critic_ joked that her look had become a bit too repetitive.

“It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively’s promotion of ‘A Simple Favour’,” she wrote.

And then Blake responded.

“Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour?” she wrote.

“So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies.”

@fashion_critic_ then said the intention of her original post was to be taken in jest, and Blake had a response for that as well.

“You know I love you, and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour,” wrote the blogger. “That number was just an attempt at humour. I’m sorry it didn’t translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere.”

Responding to her apology, Blake said, “Nothing but love. I don’t expect everyone to like it. Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part.”

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old makes a good point. Women shouldn't be policed for what they wear and power suits are having a refreshing fashion moment. Off the red carpet, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is also a fan, with the new royal gently protesting the dated royal protocol that the Queen prefers women in skirts and dresses over pants.

Cementing the ceasefire, @fashion_critic shared a separate Instagram post acknowledging her unintentional misstep, and the fashion community lived happily ever dressed.

"The queen has spoken #NoDoubleStandards #WomenInSuits #WhenYourJokeDoesntBang," she wrote.

