For years, Billie Eilish was criticised for wearing baggy clothes. When she stopped, she was accused of 'selling out'.

Billie Eilish is getting really sick of people commenting on her clothing choices.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old star took aim at "women-hating a** weirdos" who comment on her fashion.

Eilish has been working on music with her brother Finneas since age 13, and had a significant cult following before her mainstream breakthrough in 2019 thanks to the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

For the first few years of her career, Eilish's signature style was baggy clothes and coloured hair. Recently, she has been switching it up with more traditionally feminine looks.

Billie Eilish in 2018. Image: Getty.

Of course, as a young woman in the public eye, people had plenty to say about teenage Eilish's choices. And the decisions she made to mix things up as she grew up as well. Because when it comes to the looks of female celebrities (or just women in general), it's a lose-lose situation.

"I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman," Eilish wrote over a selfie on Instagram.

"Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout and 'what happened to her?'"

She continued: "You guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f**king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST."

Image: Instagram.

She also stated that "femininity does not equal weakness" and sarcastically stated how wild it was to express yourself differently at different times.

She signed off by calling her critics "women-hating a** weirdos" and throwing a peace sign in a selfie.

Eilish didn't specify which negative comments she was referring to, but it was seemingly a blanket response to negativity in the comments on a recent Instagram video where she is wearing a crop top.

Image: Instagram.

Eilish has faced pushback on her changing aesthetics before.

In 2021, Eilish appeared on the cover of British Vogue, debuting a new blonde hairstyle and featuring a photoshoot full of soft pinks, corsets and stockings.

It was entirely her choice — "My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said — but the criticism was swift, both towards her for 'changing' and the magazine, as many assumed it had pressured her to present as a more 'typical' pop star.

She had already predicted that this would happen in her accompanying profile interview.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a sl*t and you're a wh*re," she said.

"If I am, then I'm proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y'know? Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."

In previous interviews, Eilish has been open about how her baggy clothing was an intentional choice to cover up her body, which she had a complicated relationship with, rather than as a rejection of a more typical 'pop star look'.

"The only reason I did it was cause I hated my body," she told Dazed in 2020.

"[People would say] 'Billie Eilish: rule-breaker', or 'breaking all the rules', or whatever. And I'd be like, 'What rules are there?'

"I didn't consciously go, 'I'm not gonna do that, I'm gonna do this.' I didn't think of myself as being in the realm of those people. I was never comparing myself to them."

Feature image: Getty/Instagram @billieeilish.