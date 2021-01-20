News
politics

The United States has a new President. Here is how the world reacted.

Well, it's over.

President Joe Biden has been sworn in as the leader of the United States, his election win in November kicking his predecessor, now a FORMER president, out of the White House and also - hopefully - out of daily, play-by-play headlines.

Yep. Here's hoping that soon, FORMER President Donald Trump (god, this feels so good to write) is just a distant memory.

Watch: Joe Biden's inauguration speech. Post continues below video.

Trump hinted at a comeback as he said farewell to Washington, while breaking tradition to avoid the inauguration ceremony of the new President Biden. 

Trump told his cheering, chanting supporters that he'll be watching and listening from a distance.

"So just a goodbye. We love you," he said.

"We will be back in some form."

But enough about him. He's gone.

America has a new leader and reactions are flowing in from around the world. Ranging from sighs of relief to celebratory fist bumps, here are how people responded to Trump's eviction and welcomed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Feature image: Getty.

Top Comments

rush 2 days ago 1 upvotes
"Cheerio, don't haste ye back", ah, you have to love the Scottish way with words! 
