'I can’t stop watching Bethenny Frankel’s TikToks about Australia.'

Anyone who thought Taylor Swift was boosted the Australian economy back when she was here for her Eras Tour clearly hasn't heard of Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York star has long dabbled in the world of entrepreneurship. She's been a party planner, sold pashmina scarves to her fellow rich housewives, and even had her own vegan baked goods business. She's sold exercise DVDs, hosted a podcast and launched her most successful venture to date, the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.

But it's her apparent tourism gig promoting Australia that has put her on the map Down Under. It's #notsponcon though — she just genuinely really loves it here. And we get it.

The reality TV star has been on her speaking tour, In Conversation With Bethenny Frankel, which is all about her journey from having just $8,000 to her name when she first appeared on RHONY to her now being a multi-millionaire.

And for the past few weeks, she's been Down Under, chatting to Aussies who are as obsessed with her as she clearly seems to be with us.

Why do I say this?

Well, you only need to watch her TikTok videos for proof. All 81 of them.

Yep, 81 videos that are allll about Australia and Australian things. In each clip, she shares what she's doing, what she's buying and what she's eating, and I, for one, have been living for it.

So far, she's gone shopping at the fashion label Kookai, visited a wildlife park in New South Wales, tried almost every Australian chocolate bar that exists, and most notably, seems to have made herself the unofficial spokesperson for the Aussie-owned beauty brands Natio and MCoBeauty.

Over the weekend, Frankel shared her favourite new finds from both brands (which, we must point out, she pronounced as "nat-EEH-oh" and "em-coh-ah beauty") including the Natio Mineral Pressed Powder Bronzer and MCoBeauty Everyday Face Cleanser Duo.

Her recommendations have been so successful, according to 7News, that she prompted a 502 per cent sales increase for MCoBeauty.

"I live for this, it's a face scrubber — I wish I bought 10," the 53-year-old said of her MCoBeauty cleanser duo in one video.

"I need more, it's not as scratchy and harsh as a buff puff, it's not as soft as a regular micro-fibre cleansing cloth, it's AMAZING, it's getting in there but it's not abrasive... I want 20 of these! It's UNBELIVABLE."

Natio's TikTok page claimed that they'd been inundated with orders following Frankel's viral clips sharing all her new "Australian drugstore finds".

She's also plugged chocolate licorice, jelly beans from the chemist, Tim Tams, a Palmers Cocoa Butter hair mask, her hotel rooms and even some sandwich wraps she found at a Sydney cafe.

Essentially, she's become Australia's fiercest ambassador and the country's mightiest tour guide.

Maybe we have spiders. Perhaps the heat can get overwhelming. Sure, the weather is a little temperamental and everything is very expensive.

But Bethenny loves it all, not to mention the people who hail from this glorious sunburnt country, so we're fine.

And we have a message for the reality star in return: we love you right back, Bethenny.

Feature Image: Instagram @bethennyfrankel.