I'm one of about 12 million Australians who are currently in lockdown and no.
Why didn't Victoria tell us how hard this was when they had to do it for 112 days and literally were only allowed out of their homes for one hour a day?
Narrator: They did. You selfish d*ckhead.
As Victorians yelled at us multiple times over those 15 weeks, "Stay strong" and "You've got this" don't help.
The only thing that helps is TV recommendations, and that's where I come in.
For years, I've been recommending the very best TV shows/books/movies/podcasts on our podcast Mamamia Out Loud. You can browse my list of the best books I've ever recommended right here.
But today, it's time to roll out the TV reccos we so desperately need. And none of this 'oh it takes two-and-a-half seasons to get good and then the fourth season is a bit crap BUT THE SIXTH SEASON IS SO WORTH IT,' bullsh*t.
I might be in lockdown and have literally nothing better to do, but I still have some self respect.
I have (helpfully) sorted my recommendations into categories. TV shows first.
Best TV series (according to me)
To cheer you up...
After Life Season 1, Netflix
Fleabag Season 1 and Season 2, Amazon Prime
Love Life, Stan
Cheer, Netflix
Selling Sunset, Netflix
The Queen's Gambit, Netflix
The Office, Stan
Bump, Stan
Sex Education, Netflix
Love On The Spectrum, ABC iView
Parks and Recreation, Stan/Netflix
If you're feeling a bit... murderey...
Broadchurch, SBS on Demand
Mare of Easttown, Binge
Marcella, Netflix
The Cry, ABC iView
Unbelieveable, Netflix
True Detective Season 1, Foxtel
If you just want really good television...
The Hunting, SBS on Demand
The Handmaid's Tale, SBS on Demand
Years and Years, SBS on Demand
It's A Sin, Stan
Normal People, Stan
The Loudest Voice, Stan
Unorthodox, Netflix
The Ghost Train Fire, ABC iView
Best comedy specials (according to me)
Make Happy, Bo Burnham, Netflix
Inside, Bo Burnham, Netflix
Humanity, Ricky Gervais, Netflix
Elder Millennial, Iliza Shlesinger, Netflix
Unveiled, Iliza Shlesinger, Netflix
Growing, Amy Schumer, Netflix
Best documentaries (according to me)
Roll Red Roll, Netflix
Avicii. True Stories, Netflix
My Octopus Teacher, Netflix
The Social Dilemma, Netflix
The Clinton Affair, SBS on Demand
Totally Under Control, Amazon Prime
Tell Me Who I Am, Netflix
Free Solo, Netflix
Amy, Netflix
Every single one of Louis Theroux's documentaries, almost all of which are available on Stan. If you want to know where to start, read this article where I ranked Theroux's top 14 docos.
And two feature length mentions...
Parasite, Stan
Hamilton, Disney Plus
I am, of course, willing to fight you on any/all of these recommendations and am demanding you give me many in return.
I'm currently watching, to my great shame, Too Hot To Handle. And no, I don't want to talk about it.
So please, share your best recommendations below.
So if you're in a bit of a highly anxious state at the moment, I wouldn't recommend it.