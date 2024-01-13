10 of the best streaming television series based on true-crime.

One of the most popular genres on streaming right now (anecdotally speaking at least), is crime.

Cop shows, courtroom dramas, depraved killers – viewers can't get enough. And if there's one thing people love more than crime, it's true crime, and there is no shortage of incredible documentary series, podcasts and books to get your hands on.

But if docos and fact-based entertainment aren't your thing, there are plenty of fictionalised series based on real-life criminal activity. Here are 10 of the best on streaming right now for your bingeing pleasure.

Under the Banner of Heaven – Disney Plus.

Starring Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven is based on the nonfiction book of the same name, by Jon Krakauer. Garfield's character grapples with his devout Mormon faith as he investigates the double murder of a mother and her 15-month-old baby daughter, committed in the name of God by the Lafferty brothers.

This is a show about the struggle faced by people of extreme faith as they weigh religious doctrine against personal ethics, as much as it is about the murder investigation.

A scene from Under The Banner of Heaven. Image: Disney Plus.

When They See Us – Netflix.

Ava DuVernay's Netflix series, When They See Us, tells the true story of five boys, known as the Central Park Five. The boys were wrongfully accused and convicted of raping and beating a woman in 1989. The limited series is an emotional ride, as it grapples with the systemic racism and outright abuse of power inflicted on the five teenagers, following their harrowing story right to the end.

A scene from When They See Us. Image: Netflix.

Unbelievable – Netflix.

Starring Toni Collette and Merritt Wever, Unbelievable is a dramatic depiction of a real-life example of why so many rapes go unreported and/or unconvicted. In this case, two female police officers pursue a potential rape case, even though the victim-survivor recants her story (after being dismissed by the officer she initially discloses to), and is charged with making a false report. Excellent and important viewing.

A scene from Unbelievable. Image: Netflix.

Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story – Netflix.

Despite its R rating and grisly subject, this limited series doesn't include extreme depictions of violence, and is watchable if you love a serial killer story, but aren't into blood and gore.

Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story tells the story of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, who murdered for sexual gratification. The series is partly told from his victims' perspectives, and shows how police attitudes, apathy and bias meant Dahmer could continue his depravity for several years.

A scene from The Jeffery Dahmer Story. Image: Netflix.

The Clearing – Stan.

Alternating between the perspective of a woman dealing with the trauma of her past, and a cult that kidnaps and coerces young children as a means of recruitment, The Clearing is based on the non-fiction book by J. P. Pomare. This psychological thriller stars Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce, and Kate Mulvany.

A scene from The Clearing. Image: Stan.

Candy – Disney Plus.

This brutal limited series stars Jessica Beil as a suburban mum, Candy Montgomery, whose boredom with her ordinary life leads to deadly consequences for her neighbour, Betty Gore, played by the incredible Melanie Lynskey. Brilliant casting and an aesthetic that takes you right back to 1980.

A scene from Candy. Image: Disney Plus.

Mindhunter – Netflix.

Mindhunter is a psychological thriller based on the 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series focuses on investigators who interviewed imprisoned serial killers to – hopefully – understand the way they think in order to solve ongoing homicide cases. This mind-bending series covers several high-profile serial killers, including Charles Manson.

A scene from Mindhunter. Image: Netflix.

The Girl from Plainville – Stan.

A fascinating adaptation of a 2017 Esquire article written by Jesse Barron about the groundbreaking case of Michelle Carter, who was found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, after sending him text messages that appeared to encourage him to take his own life. The teenager sent texts telling her boyfriend to "get back into the truck", as it filled with exhaust fumes, after he'd exited the car out to text her, explaining his plans.

A scene from The Girl From Plainville. Image: Stan.

The Staircase – Binge.

With an all-star cast including Toni Collette, Colin Firth, Sophie Turner and Parker Posey, The Staircase is based on the 2004 docuseries of the same name.

It tells the true story of author, Michael Peterson, who claims his second wife, Kathleen, fell down the stairs while drunk and died. But when police arrive, they find what they believe is the body of someone who's been bludgeoned to death, and arrest Peterson. As the investigation and subsequent court appearances take place, Peterson agrees to let a French documentary maker record his story.

A scene from The Staircase. Image: Warner Brothers.

Dopesick – Disney Plus.

Starring arguably the best Batman of all-time, Michael Keaton, Dopesick uses fictional characters to tell the story America's devastating opioid crisis, and the criminal role Richard Sackler and Purdue played in the deaths of thousands of OxyContin users who ultimately became addicted to the pain medication, that was marketed as a less addictive option. It's heavy, but performances by Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter, and Kaitlyn Dever are top-notch.

A scene from Dopesick. Image: Disney Plus.

