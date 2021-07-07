Need a new shampoo? Here are 10 really good ones you can grab at the supermarket.

Shampoo is one of those products I've never spent much money on.

As a product I use regularly and one that washes down the drain soon after applying it, I'd prefer to spend my money on other things. Plus, much like my approach to makeup and skincare, I know there are great, inexpensive shampoos at my local supermarket or chemist.

From someone who's tried many affordable options, here are 10 of the best shampoos to grab when you're next getting your groceries.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Out of all the supermarket shampoos I've tried, nothing quite compares to this option from OGX. Not only does it leave my hair feeling clean and hydrated (that's a big win - my hair is perpetually dry), but it's also sulfate-free so it won't damage my colour.

Image: Sukin.

If you're looking for a natural option, this is by far my favourite. The naturally created shampoo is free from all nasties that are sometimes found in other products (think, no mineral oils or synthetic fragrances) and it's packed with moisturising products including shea butter, olive oil and coconut extract.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

This is my favourite purple shampoo on the market, simply because it works. I put it in my hair, leave it for a few minutes and all the yellow, brassiness disappears. Plus, because I only use it occasionally, it lasts forever.

Here are seven affordable options our Mamamia community rave about.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"When I stopped working earlier in the year, I had to find some shampoo and conditioner that was a bit more budget-friendly. I have been using this and it has been amazing - I was so pleasantly surprised. It makes my hair really soft and shiny and gives it volume. After using it a few times a week for about four months, my hair is visibly thicker and fuller!" - Emilia.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"It’s effective at cleansing and healthy on the scalp. Simple ingredients and very cheap." - Robyn.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"I love that it's clear/white, so there is no colour absorption over time into the bleached areas of my hair. And it cleans my scalp and conditions my hair without leaving it really greasy and heavy. I struggle to find a good conditioner for my fine hair. One that doesn't leave residue." - Lucy.

Image: Priceline.

"This gets rid of all my frizzies and makes it super soft, silky and easy to comb through. I also find as a gal with super oily hair I can leave it around three days before my next wash." - Madeleine.

Image: Woolworths.

"Plex technology is the general term for repairing the bonds and trying to fix damage. If you're trying to grow your hair long or refuse to cut it, like me, this is the kind of technology you need. This is the best supermarket range that has it in it. It's the most affordable and effective." - Leigh Campbell said during an episode of You Beauty earlier this year.

Image: Priceline.

"I was really worried after I got my hair dyed that my colour wouldn't last. I was also concerned that because this is a super-conscious brand, free from nasties (sulfate/paraben-free and vegan), it might not be as effective as other colour protect options. BUT it has been great! It's restored my dyed and dry strands to their usually soft and shininess, all while keeping the colour." - Mikalya.

Image: Coles.

"This range is like Aveda but so much more affordable. No SLS or parabens, it's vegan and focused on natural ingredients. I like using this for my 'everyday wash' in combination with the expensive treatments." - Rachael.

Feature image: Chemist Warehouse and Mamamia.

