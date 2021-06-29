"I fell in love with it immediately": 22 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

In June, the Mamamia team have been stocking up on new clothes, shoes and accessories for the brisk months ahead.

From wintery midi dresses to all the knitted jumpers, here are 22 things we shopped this month.

Video via Mamamia.

"I bought this jumper from a local Sydney Lady Startup - its super snug, elevated enough to get away with in the office (RIP) and goes with so many of my jeans and pants." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I got this lemon blazer on sale with the extra 30 per cent off - so fun!" - Elecia Lay, Sales Manager.

Image: Supplied.