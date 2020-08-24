We asked the Mamamia community what the best show is on Stan. Here's what you told us.

Well folks, we've hit that stage of isolation.

Our bread baking days are behind us, we've tried the whole tie-dye thing (and failed), and by now we've watched (and re-watched) all our favourite TV shows.

Thankfully, in the age streaming services, there are endless TV show options to keep us entertained over the next few weeks (or possibly longer if you pace yourself this time). ﻿

﻿﻿

﻿

Watch the trailer for the new Stan Original Film I Am Woman, premiering on the streaming service this month. Post continues below.

So to help you figure out what to spend your weekends binge-watching next, we asked the Mamamia community to share their favourite TV shows to on Stan. And the suggestions came flooding in.

From juicy drama series to light-hearted comedies, here's your pre-approved list of the best shows to watch on Stan.

Behold.

Love Life

Image: Stan."It’s the most accurate representation of dating and relationships I've ever seen." - Emily.

What it's about:

If you haven't watched Love Life yet, you need to. The hit series follows the journey from first love to last love, concentrating on the people you meet along the way. It’s a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series with Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick, who is also an executive producer of the series, as the first season's lead.

Mrs. Wilson

Image: BBC

"I watched this in one sitting on the weekend because I was HOOKED. Amazing acting and actors, brilliant cinematography and a plot that you just don't see coming. It's based on a true story which blew my mind. It's also a partner-friendly watch which is something that's always tricky in my house - finding something the boyfriend will enjoy with me, instead of 'pretending' to watch while secretly watching something else on his phone..." - Gemma.

What's it about:

The powerful three-part drama series is inspired by the memoir of actress Ruth Wilson's grandmother. The series is set in 1940s to 1960s London and 1930s India, and follows the life of Alison Wilson, who thinks she is happily married until her husband, Alec, dies. A woman then turns up on the doorstep claiming that she is the real Mrs. Wilson. But when Alison tries to prove the validity of her own marriage, she is led into a world of disturbing secrets.

Pen15

Image: Stan.

"While I love the easy watches like The Bold Type, Younger, Unreal and Normal People... my favourite is Pen15. It's so funny and takes me back to being 13 again." - Kelly.

What it's about:

The comedy series follows two seventh grade teenage girls who are trying to navigate high school and deal with the awkwardness of being a teenager. Pen15 is produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who play 13-year-olds alongside a cast of actual teenagers.

Nashville

Image: ABC Studios

"Nashville, Younger, The Bold Type and Famous in Love, they are all a little cheesy, but so good for taking your mind off the chaotic state of the world at the moment. I’ve lost a good few hours to these bad boys." - Jessica.

What it's about:

Starring Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton, Nashville centres around the lives of different country music singers from Nashville, Tennessee. When music legend Rayna Jayme (Connie Britton) starts to lose her grip on the industry, a rising star Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) tries to replace her.

Yellowstone

Image: Stan.

"It's my replacement for Nashville. It doesn't have as much music but plenty of drama, amazing scenery and cowboys." - Moira.

What it's about:

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the head of the sixth generation of the Dutton family to run Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. A piece of family history that is often on the brink of being lost to the Duttons due to land developers from the rapidly expanding nearby town, the need to protect the nearby Indian reservation and the United States of America’s first national park.

﻿

Community

Image: NBC

"It's the perfect sitcom about a group of misfits that you can identify with and laugh out loud at." - Des.

What it's about:

The comedy follows a lawyer who enrols at Greendale Community College after his law degree has been revoked and ends up befriending a diverse group of students.

Mad Men

Image: Stan.

"There are 400 seasons and it's just so good. We're three seasons in now and it's just really interesting and has incredible actors in it." - Jessie.

What it's about:

The drama series is set in 1960s New York and centres around the lives of men and women of Madison Avenue advertising.

Luther

Image: BBC

"Not just because Idris Elba is hot (big reason though), but it's actually really chilling and scary. All the storylines are gripping AF. Also, Broadchurch, RuPaul's Drag Race ... and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair was pretty cool." - Bushra.

What it's about:

The British psychological crime drama stars Idris Elba as officer DCI John Luther. As a dedicated police officer, Luther tries to get a grip on his personal life while not letting the darkness of the crimes he solves takeover him.

The Bold Type

Image: Freeform

"I’m loving The Bold Type. It reminds me a bit of Sex and the City." - Liz.

What it's about:

The cult drama series follows three young women who work for Scarlet, a global women's magazine based in New York City and run by high-powered Editor-in-Chief Jacqueline (Melora Hardin). Writer Jane (Katie Stevens) social media director Kat (Aisha Dee) and assistant Sutton (Meghann Fahy) help each other navigate their careers, relationships and life’s many challenges.

Killing Eve

Image: BBC.

"Killing Eve is a bloody gem. It's funny and the dynamics between all the characters are entertaining as well the thriller genre of the show. Also recently discovered my grandparents watch it so anyone really can enjoy it except for kids!" - Emily.

What it's about:

The award-winning series centres on an international cat-and-mouse game between MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), who is recruited for an off-the-books mission, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a skilled yet psychopathic assassin. The two women are bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act.

Younger

Image: TV Land

"It's so trashy but was my guilty pleasure. Now there's no more to watch I still get sad." - Lily.

What's it about:

The much-loved series, Younger is based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, and stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller. Liza is a 40-year-old woman who poses as a 26-year-old in order to re-enter the book publishing industry after she finds herself divorced and bankrupt in New York City.

Claws

Image: Stan.

"A group of women who run a nail salon which doubles as a front for a drug runner... love it" - Claire.

What it's about:

The dark comedy series follows five female manicurists who work at Nail Artisan of Manatee County in South Florida.

Grey's Anatomy

Image: ABC

"Grey's Anatomy because it's good for a therapeutic cry while the world is ending." - Polly.

What it's about:

If you haven't seen it yet, the award-winning medical drama follows the life of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are constantly faced with life-or-death decisions.

The Inbetweeners

Image: E4

"The Inbetweeners because we all need some LOLs over stupid teenage boys." - Talia.

What it's about:

The British sitcom centres around friends Simon, Neil, Jay and Will who try to navigate teenage life.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Image: Stan.

"RuPaul's Drag Race for genuine joy. It's the mother of all reality competitions - the drag queens need to have all the talents to win - design, comedy, dance, acting, improvisation... and the underrated art of lip-syncing! The artistry is mind-blowing, the representation of LGBTQ+ identities is amazing, the humour is boundary-pushing and the tears are so real." - Adam.

What it's about:

Hosted by RuPaul, the Emmy-winning show follows a group of drag queens who compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar".

Imposters

Image: Stan

"It's one of my all-time favourite shows. I love the female protagonist and the shifting dynamic of villains/heroes." - Lucy.

What's it about:

Imposters is an American dark comedy series that centres around a female con artist who marries people and then takes off with their money.

What's your favourite TV show to watch on Stan? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Stan.

﻿