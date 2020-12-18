From Basic Instinct to Disobedience: 9 of the hottest movie sex scenes of all time.

Let's be honest.

There are some movies we watch... purely for the sex scenes.

From the countless intimate moments between Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Call Me By Your Name to that unforgettable scene between Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) in Blue Valentine, there are some sex scenes that we will never forget.

So, without further ado, here are nine of the hottest movie sex scenes of all time.

Call Me By Your Name

Based on the novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age romantic drama.

Released in 2017, the film chronicles the blossoming romantic relationship between Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer).

Set in 1983 in northern Italy, the critically acclaimed film is visually stunning and startlingly real.

While Call Me By Your Name doesn't have an extended sex scene per se, the film is full of countless intimate and sensual moments.

Yes, including that viral peach scene.

Basic Instinct

Even if you haven't seen Basic Instinct, you'll recognise some of its more famous scenes.

In this 1992 film, Sharon Stone stars as writer Catherine Tramell, the prime suspect in a brutal murder of a rock star.

During the investigation, police detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) begins an intense, passionate relationship with the femme fatale.

In one of the film's most memorable (and controversial) scenes, Tramell is being questioned by five police officers when she virtually performs a striptease.

Blue Valentine

Released in 2010, Blue Valentine chronicles the marriage of Dean Pereira (Ryan Gosling) and Cynthia "Cindy" Heller (Michelle Williams), moving backward and forwards in time.

The film earned Gosling a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama and Williams a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The film included a famous scene of Michelle Williams’ character, Cindy, on the receiving end of oral sex, leading the film to receive a NC-17 (No Children Under 17) rating in the United States.

Gosling claimed that the decision was blatant sexism: "There's plenty of oral sex scenes in a lot of movies, where it's a man receiving it from a woman, and they're R-rated. Ours is reversed and somehow it's perceived as pornographic."

The decision was later overturned following an appeal.

Blue Is The Warmest Color

Blue Is The Warmest Color follows French student Adèle from high school to adulthood as her life is changed after meeting Emma, a young woman with blue hair.

Amid its release in 2013, the film made waves for its frequent and graphic depictions of sex.

One of the most famous scenes in the movie, involving Emma and Adèle, is nearly eight minutes long.

The scene reportedly took 10 days to shoot.

Out of Sight

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. Do we need to say anything else?

American crime comedy film Out of Sight follows a career bank robber, Jack Foley (Clooney), and a US Marshal, Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez), who are forced to share a car boot after Foley's escape from prison.

Along the way, a brief romance forms between the pair, ensuing in a Don't Look Now-esque sex scene.

Disobedience

Based on the novel by the same name, romantic drama film Disobedience follows as a woman as she returns to the Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for having an attraction to a female childhood friend.

Starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, the story evolves as the former childhood friends begin to explore their feelings for each other.

According to McAdams, lychee-flavoured lube was used in the film's kissing and sex scenes to represent saliva.

Unfaithful

Starring Richard Gere, Diane Lane, and Olivier Martinez, Unfaithful follows a New York couple as their marriage falls apart when the wife has an affair.

Following the film's release, Diane Lane landed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Connie Sumner.

While the film received mixed reviews overall, viewers will remember that bathroom sex scene.

The Bronze

Starring Melissa Rauch and Sebastian Stan, American sports comedy-drama The Bronze followed a foul-mouther former gymnastic bronze medallist as she trains for the Olympic Games.

During the film, Hope Ann Greggory (Melissa Rauch) runs into Lance Tucker (Sebastian Stan), a gymnast-turned-coach who took Hope's virginity after she won her bronze medal.

After spending the night together at a bar, the pair return to Hope's motel room, where they have a sex session that involves them doing gymnastics moves... completely in the nude.

The athletic, acrobatic sex scene involved body doubles and an Olympic winner gymnast choreographer.

"In the script it was literally described as the most epic, insane, outrageous, fascinating, dangerous, over the top gymnastics sex scene there ever was in the world," Stan told Bustle. "That was the tag line."

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts. Richard Gere. Sex on a piano. Do we need to say anything else?

