Selena Gomez has sold over $100 million Rare Beauty blushes. Here's the products worth your money.

Celebrity skincare and makeup brands are booming lately.

And one brand on top of the pack has to be Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez.

The packaging - lovely. The message behind the brand - that every person is a 'rare beauty' - delightful. The fact it's moderately priced - a big win. And the products themselves - very, very good.

The brand only started stocking in Australia a couple of years ago, so the fact some of their products continue to sell out regularly down under is a testament to the fan base Rare Beauty has - as well as Selena Gomez.

Since Rare Beauty launched in September 2020, the company has succeeded in a way many other celebrity-backed beauty brands have not.

Watch the trailer for Selena Gomez' documentary My Mind & Me. Post continues below.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Gomez's best-selling blushes are booming in popularity.

News out this week shows that in 2022, the brand reportedly sold millions of blush units, resulting in revenue of over US$70 million (which totals to around AUD$104 million). Now that's a lot of money.

Rare Beauty has also pledged to dedicate one per cent of sales to its in-house fund related to mental health support, having raised at least $US5 million so far, per the company's 2022 social impact report. Plus on a much simpler scale - Rare Beauty products are massively hyped on TikTok. But are they worth it?

Here are the Rare Beauty products that are worth your hard-earned coin.

There's a reason so many of these blushes have been sold.

The pigment payoff is seriously insane. Just one or two small dabs from the blush's doe-foot applicator on each cheek is enough product. Also, it's a liquid formula with some of the colour options either labelled a matte finish or radiant finish. Personally, I love the matte ones as I find the radiant a bit too intense on my combination-oily skin.

Also, the shade range is brilliant with plenty of peachy pink tones for those with lighter skin, and some really gorgeous deep purply pinks for those with darker skin. If you like a blush-toned eyeshadow look too - the blush works pretty well on the eyelids too.

My only complaint - getting your hands on these blushes, particularly the shade that works best for you, can be tough as they're often sold out. But is it worth the price, wait and effort - absolutely.

Image: Rare Beauty/Mamamia.

Another brilliant product is the bronzer stick. Is it a must-have? I think so. Why? Because it is versatile.

It's super creamy, the ones I've tried aren't muddy in colour or texture, and the application process is straightforward (which we love).

I love to swipe it up on my cheekbones and a bit on the sides of my forehead, and then I usually blend it in with my fingers. A makeup brush or sponge would likely work fabulously too.

It's also great to put across the eyelids, adding a bit of dimension. So for those who find eyeshadow a bit overwhelming - you can add a bit of this on the eyelids, blend it with your finger, and then add a swipe of a slight shimmery colour on top. Works every time!

Image: Rare Beauty/Mamamia.

If there's any Rare Beauty product that's worth the hype the most - it's this setting powder.

The powder itself is so so fine, and it's super simple to use with a powder brush and light dusting on the T-zone. This product is labelled 'radiant', so it isn't an overt matte finish - but nor is overly glowy or shimmery. Rather, it's the perfect in-between.

Yes, this powder is a bit more on the expensive side, compared to drugstore brands. But it's seriously worth it. And perhaps a big call - it's pretty on par with the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (plus side, Rare Beauty's is cheaper).

Powder formulas can be testy - some are super drying and leave your skin looking patchy an hour in. Others have a white cast when you take a flash photo. We obviously want none of those! And safe to say, the Rare Beauty setting powder is foolproof.

Image: Rare Beauty/Mamamia.

If you're someone who loves a makeup product that provides some light coverage to even out skin tone, feels light on the skin, and is easy to apply - add this one to your shopping cart. Products on top of it are easy to layer, whether it be blush or a more medium-coverage concealer, and the tinted moisturiser itself is easy to apply with your hands.

Whenever I've worn this product out for the day, it has lasted seriously well, which we love.

Even Mamamia's Beauty Editor gave it her tick of approval recently, saying: "It feels lovely and lightweight on the skin, and gives a nice soft coverage, blurring any signs of redness or blemishes."

Also, the shade range - very good.

Image: Rare Beauty/Mamamia.

As for the products that are lovely but aren't necessary...

The Positive Light Liquid Luminizer is great but there are cheaper ones on the market that do the same job.

The Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist - I personally didn't see a brilliant result after using it, and would rather use a mist that has a specific use rather than a very general 4-in-1. Last but not least - the Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream. There are some really gorgeous colours, and if you're a strong matte lip fan, it may be a great product for you. But ultimately, it is on the dryer side in terms of the formula.

What's for certain though - Selena Gomez has a juggernaut on her hands in Rare Beauty. And the hype is not only real, but it feels well deserved too.

What's your favourite Rare Beauty product? Any recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Rare Beauty/Sephora/Mamamia.