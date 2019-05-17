The 17 best podcasts for women in 2019.

When it comes to the best female-led podcasts, the variety, quality and breadth of options available is both a blessing and a curse.

With so many fantastic shows, and so little time to binge listen them all, we asked the very well-tuned ears of team Mamamia for their recommendations.

Obviously we think our podcast team at Mamamia are pretty great, if we do say so ourselves. But in the interest of spreading the love, here are the other female voices you need to get in your ears ASAP.

Enjoy.

Alone: A Love Story

Recommended by Jessie Stephens.

The synopsis:

After discovering her husband’s affair, writer and producer Michelle Parise shares the highs and lows from her separation on Alone: A Love Story.

Why Jessie loves it:

I’ve never heard anything like it! It was this brilliant narrative of a marriage breakdown and her ensuing loneliness delivered in a way which was raw and vulnerable.

The Waves

Recommended by Lize Ratliff.

The synopsis:

The Waves takes the week's best news and culture bites and analyses them with a feminist twist. The show brings together a variety of hosts including Noreen Malone from New York magazine, Slate's June Thomas and Christina Cauterucci, race and ethnicity scholar Dr. Marcia Chatelain and musician Nichole Perkins of Thirst Aid Kit.

Why Lize loves it:

The ORIGINAL pop culture podcast that all other podcasts that talk about weekly issues are based on.

Mamamia Out Loud

Recommended by Team Mamamia.

The synopsis:

A bi-weekly catch up with Mamamia's Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright, who are the 'friends in your ears'. The trio debrief on the major events of the week, from zeitgeist celebrity stories to the newsy hot takes they can't stop thinking about.

Why we love it:

You'll feel caught up with the news cycle in a way that's engaging, funny and totally approachable. Jessie, Mia and Holly aren't afraid to disagree either, but as far as we're concerned, that's a good thing.

Bang On

Recommended by Laura Brodnik.

The synopsis:

Friends and prominent Australian media personalities, Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe, chat all things life, music, film and pop culture, from the Met Gala to Michael Jackson.

Why Laura loves it:

Really clever social commentary and the chemistry between hosts Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe is hilarious to listen to. Their opinions are always surprising and well thought out.

The High Low

Recommended by Laura Brodnik.

The synopsis:

UK journalists Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes unapologetically mix reality TV with politics and everything in between. Come for their hot takes on the news cycle and fabulous recommendations and stay for the banter.

Why Laura loves it:

The ultimate pop culture podcast. Also the source of the best recommendations.

No Filter with Mia Freedman

Recommended by Team Mamamia.

The synopsis:

Candid conversations with people you need to be aware of, from all walks of life. Some of the names you'll recognise like Serena Williams and Olivia Newton-John, others you won't, but behind their public facade is just a regular person with a fascinating story to tell.

Why we love it:

Mia Freedman peels back the celebrity and status of her guests and what remains is an extraordinary person having a normal, everyday conversation. We recommend listening to her episodes with best-selling author Marian Keyes, Australia's former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop, and revered journalist, Andrew Denton, stat.

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

Recommended by Jess Wang.

The synopsis:

Prominent and successful figures analyse the failures in their professional and personal lives and reflect on how their broken hearts and career set backs were just lessons in the making.

Why Jess loves it:

We all know that failure and success go hand-in-hand but sometimes that gets lost in age of social media and the 'overnight success story'. UK journalist, Elizabeth Day sits down with remarkable figures, from esteemed broadcasters to a Korean super monk, and her conversations are in-depth, diverse and deeply personal.

Her episode (season 3, ep 4) with Mo Gawdat, the former chief business officer of Google X, and his proposed 'algorithm for happiness' was particularly riveting.

Dear Joan and Jericah

Recommended by Jessie Stephens.

The synopsis:

Self-described 'every women,' Joan Damry and Jericha Domain offer disastrously dangerous advice, drawing on their combined 32 years of experience in fields like life coaching, female sexual health, psycho-genital counselling and sports journalism. In reality, Joan and Jericha are the satirical inventions of UK comedians Vicki Pepperdine and Julia Davis, but that won't make the laughs any less real.

Why we love it:

It's hilarious. Joan and Jericah are the agony aunts you've always wanted, and you're guaranteed to giggle as they dissect issues from matters of the heart to feminism and even Brexit. Dear Joan and Jericah is best listened to while on a packed buss or train carriage, stifling the many laughs each 20 - 30 minute episode will bring.

This Glorious Mess

Recommended by Team Mamamia.

The synopsis:

Mamamia's Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo debrief on the exhausting, funny, surprising and down-right frustrating trials and tribulations of modern parenting. From wailing babies to rebellious teenagers, it's an unfiltered look at child-rearing, tantrums, tears, triumphs and all.

Why we love it:

Why suffer alone, when there're a village of sleep-deprived parents in the same boat. Holly and Andrew tackle topics like NAPLAN, family holidays and the perils of Snapchat, in a way which will have you nodding and chuckling along.

Australian True Crime

Recommended by Jessie Stephens.

The synopsis:

True crime obsessive, Meshel Laurie, and true crime author, Emily Webb, deep dive into the most harrowing murders, abductions and assaults that occurred in small Australian towns, interviewing journalists, investigators, victims and perpetrators along the way.

Why Jessie loves it:

It goes beyond the headlines and offers a really unique perspective, and I think both women - Emily Webb and Meshel Laurie - are outstanding interviewers.

The Cut on Tuesdays

Recommended by Claire Murphy.

The synopsis:

Journalist Molly Fischer and her guests offer a weekly digest into the things young women can't stop talking about. From sex to politics, her conversations are vibrant and varied.

Why we love it:

Intelligent conversations and thoughtful debate around topics that range from pubic hair to politics, each week Molly deep dives on a different topic leaving you a little bit smarter and more informed. Host of Mamamia's The Quicky, Claire Murphy, also adds that their 'How... Gets It Done' series, where they interview successful women in a variety of fields, has particularly been "an eye opener" for her.

You Beauty

Recommended by Team Mamamia.

The synopsis:

Think of this as the podcast for your face (and your hair, nails and body). From beauty bag deep dives with women you should be aware of, to product and trend explainers, join expert Leigh Campbell and beauty junkie Kelly McClaren as they bring the beauty hall to your ears.

Why we love it:

From tips on tanning on your wedding day, to 'slugging' for glowy skin, you'll learn something new every episode. The spendy / savey segments featuring budget and luxury beauty buys are a particular highlight, just don't blame Leigh and Kelly if your bank account is left worse for wear.

Invisibilia

Recommended by Sarah Bascombe.

The synopsis:

Now into its fourth year, Invisibilia's consistent reign on the 'most popular podcast' charts is well-warranted. The in-depth and intricately researched shows fuse psychology and storytelling that will challenge your ways of thinking.

Why Sarah loves it:

After each episode I feel like I'm a little closer to understanding human behaviour!

The goop Podcast

Recommended by Jess Wang.

The synopsis:

Expect conversations in self-help, psychology and alternative health. Gwyneth Paltrow and goop's Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen interview experts in their field across a wide range of subjects.

Why Jess loves it?

Despite what you might think of goop and all its jade egg tinged controversies, their audio offering deserves a place in your podcast queue. If you're low on time, listen to the episodes of Gwyneth interviewing her famous friends like Brene Brown, Oprah and Dax Sheppard, the meaty one-plus hour episodes are insightful, personable and weirdly approachable. They might even bring you over to the goop side...

3 Girls, 1 Keith

Recommended by Rikki Waller.

The synopsis:

Think of 3 Girls, 1 Keith, as your opportunity to be a fly-on-the-wall in Amy Schumer's inner-circle as she debriefs with her comedian pals, Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, and Keith Robinson. They're just like you and your friends, but arguably funnier.

Why Rikki loves it:

This podcast series is hilarious! It can boost my mood in two seconds. Structured into little segments with fun music intros, I not only laugh a lot but learn a lot too as most episodes will feature a guest who has something interesting to share.

The Split

Recommended by Team Mamamia.

The synopsis:

Three-time divorcee Mandy Nolan guides you through the challenging process of divorce or separation, but delivered with humour and heart. The nine-episode series holds your hand through all the legal, monetary and emotional issues you could encounter, from dividing the assets to breaking up the family.

Why we love it:

Whether you're considering a divorce or separation, or want to support who is, The Split equips you with all the information necessary to make the transition as smooth as possible.

The Guilty Feminist

Recommended by Emilie Lefebvre.

The synopsis:

If you've ever judged yourself for being a 'bad feminist,' then this podcast is for you. Comedian Deborah Frances-White and her diverse range of guests explore the contradictions that come with being a feminist in the 21st century.

Why Emilie loves it:

It's hilarious, diverse and authentic.

