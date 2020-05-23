Just 8 under-the-radar places to visit in NSW once restrictions lift.

With all of us stuck at home right now, there’s a good chance you’ve found yourself flicking through old travel photos and dreaming of your next holiday somewhere overseas… or just anywhere outside of your lounge room.

Well, fortunately, that dream isn’t too far away.

Earlier this week, the NSW Government announced NSW travel restrictions will be lifted from June 1, allowing any and all regional travel across the state.

“This is the day we’ve all been looking forward to since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were put in place earlier this year and I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the past few months of being cooped up at home,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The announcement is good news for bushfire-ravaged and drought-stricken towns across NSW who are still recovering from the devastating events at the start of the year.

“I encourage holidaymakers to visit local businesses, enjoy local attractions and feast on the best food regional NSW has to offer, and for those not able to get away in June 2020, to start making plans for later in the year when even more businesses will be open,” said the NSW Premier.

WATCH: Here’s what each of the horoscopes will be like at the airport when travel is safe again. Post continues below.

So while we may not be able to travel overseas until 2023, with Airbnb, Stayz and local hotels ready for visitors again, NSW residents will soon be able to explore the hidden gems the state has to offer – while still following social distancing restrictions of course.

To give you some inspiration, we asked the Mamamia team for their favourite places to travel in NSW. Here’s what they had to say.

Mudgee

“Easy drive from Sydney, with a really nice small-town feel but still plenty to do. So many incredible vineyards to explore with amazing views. Local wine and cheese to die for.” – Hannah

Lake Cathie

"It’s where my parents live; it's a sleepy seaside village, near enough to Port Macquarie if you want a bigger town." - Elise.

Callala

"Callala down the south coast. We went there just before this all kicked off for my housemate's 30th and it was amazing." - Elise.

Wagga Wagga

"It's the best mix of country and city in one. It's got wineries and chocolate factories etc. close by, feels like a country town, but also has some good restaurants and cafes and an average lake. BUT it's also halfway to Melbourne if you ever feel like driving from Sydney to Melbourne." - Isobel

Dalmeny "It's a beautiful, quiet seaside town and my nana's sister lives there so we're taking her there to visit and we're all overly excited about this." - Emily Blue Mountains "Having lived there for a few years, the Blue Mountains is full of local hidden treasures and breathtaking views. It's a bit colder as you travel up the mountains but Blackheath village is filled with tasty local cafes and shops. After lunch, you can explore Govetts Leap, which is one of the best views in the mountains. On the drive up, you can also stop in at Wentworth Falls and Katoomba for some sightseeing and the lolly shop in Leura is a must." - Brielle

Forster "I’ve been visiting since I was a kid and my grandparents had a ramshackled holiday house there. It has the absolute best beaches and a special place in my heart." - Caitlin Image: Supplied/Caitlin Bailey.

The Southern Highlands

"There’s Mittagong, Bowral and Berrima all a really short drive away from each other, and it’s only about two hours drive from the city! Lots of wineries and amazing restaurants, as well as fun outdoor activities (if you enjoy those kinds of things… I do not)." - Ella

What's your favourite place to travel to in NSW? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Supplied.