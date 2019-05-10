Anna convinced everyone she was a wealthy socialite. Now she'll spend years behind bars.

When the myth that was Anna Delvey unravelled, it was a fall from orchestrated grace of epic proportions.

Her life went from private jets, designer clothing and lavish nights out, to declined credit cards, irate hotel security personnel, and now, charges of grand larceny and a potential 15-year jail sentence.

Anna Delvey, as she was known by Manhattan’s social elite, had successfully infiltrated an enviable circle of restauranteurs, celebrities, fashion designers and socialites, conning businesses, acquaintances and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

View this post on Instagram Me ???? A post shared by Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey) on Jan 23, 2016 at 11:09am PST

People believed she was a millionaire German heiress and aspiring businesswoman, set to build a cultural centre akin to Soho House – a space for wealthy young artists to create, socialise and party.

And when she fronted court in black Miu Miu dress, black choker and wide-rimmed glasses last week – a picture of glamour despite being held in Rikers Island jail while awaiting trial – it’s clear to see how she was able to get away with it.

So, who is Anna Sorokin, the grifter behind the Dom Perignon-swilling “It” girl, and how did she so expertly fool New York?

As reported by Rolling Stone, she was the daughter of a Russian truck driver, Sorokin and her family moved to Germany in 2007.

She moved to London after graduating from high school in 2011, briefly studying at Central Saint Martins College before dropping out and moving back to Berlin.

This is when she changed her name to Anna Delvey and took up a string of internships.