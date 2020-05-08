The 40 movies you need to watch before you die.

There is nothing quite like watching a great movie.
A movie that sticks with you for years, changes the way you think about life, and gives you all the feels, every time you watch it.
Here’s how you’re coping in isolation, according to your star sign. Post continues below.
We spoke to dozens of women who have varying movie tastes. And although they listed off countless brilliant films, there were a few that were repeated, over and over again. And for good reason.
We’ve included a little bit of everything: your cult classics (not the boring ones, the ones that really deserve a watch), childhood favourites, and the ultimate blockbusters, that you need to see at least once in your lifetime.
So without further ado, here are 40 movies that you should watch before you die.
1. The Wizard of Oz
2. The Godfather
3. The Princess Bride
4. The Birdcage
5. Mean Girls
6. Forrest Gump
7. Inception
8. Up
9. An Education
10. Toy Story (all of them)
11. Vertigo
12. The Graduate
13. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
14. Dead Poets Society
15. Good Will Hunting
16. Erin Brockovich
17. The Butler
18. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
19. The Shawshank Redemption
20. The Sound of Music
21. Ferris Bueller's Day Off
22. Parasite
23. The Lion King
24. Pulp Fiction
25. The Talented Mr. Ripley
26. The Intouchables
27. Blade Runner
28. Bridesmaids
29. The Breakfast Club
30. The Help
31. Memento
32. Slumdog Millionaire
33. Seven
34. When Harry Met Sally...
35. Almost Famous
36. The First Wives Club
37. Fight Club
38. Rabbit-Proof Fence
39. To Kill A Mockingbird
40. Before Sunset
Which is your favourite? Let us know in comments.
Feature image: IMDb.
Top Comments