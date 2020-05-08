The 40 movies you need to watch before you die.

There is nothing quite like watching a great movie.

A movie that sticks with you for years, changes the way you think about life, and gives you all the feels, every time you watch it.

Here’s how you’re coping in isolation, according to your star sign. Post continues below.

We spoke to dozens of women who have varying movie tastes. And although they listed off countless brilliant films, there were a few that were repeated, over and over again. And for good reason.

We’ve included a little bit of everything: your cult classics (not the boring ones, the ones that really deserve a watch), childhood favourites, and the ultimate blockbusters, that you need to see at least once in your lifetime.

So without further ado, here are 40 movies that you should watch before you die.

1. The Wizard of Oz

2. The Godfather

3. The Princess Bride

4. The Birdcage

5. Mean Girls

6. Forrest Gump

7. Inception

8. Up

9. An Education

10. Toy Story (all of them)

11. Vertigo

12. The Graduate

13. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

14. Dead Poets Society

15. Good Will Hunting

16. Erin Brockovich

17. The Butler

18. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

19. The Shawshank Redemption

20. The Sound of Music

21. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

22. Parasite

23. The Lion King

24. Pulp Fiction

25. The Talented Mr. Ripley

26. The Intouchables

27. Blade Runner

28. Bridesmaids

29. The Breakfast Club

30. The Help

31. Memento

32. Slumdog Millionaire

33. Seven

34. When Harry Met Sally...

35. Almost Famous

36. The First Wives Club

37. Fight Club

38. Rabbit-Proof Fence

39. To Kill A Mockingbird

40. Before Sunset

Which is your favourite? Let us know in comments.

Feature image: IMDb.