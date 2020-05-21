From fighting puffiness to banishing dark circles, these 11 eye creams legitimately work.

Do I need an eye cream? Excellent question.

Beauty editors have long debated whether eye creams are a highly necessary step in any effective skincare routine, or small, overpriced jars of moisturiser that don’t do much at all.

As for me? I’m going to play both sides because even though I’m of the opinion no one needs an eye cream (or any beauty product, really), there are a few specific concerns that do benefit from using a dedicated under-eye product.

WATCH: Here’s how the different horoscopes are doing self-care in isolation, is yours accurate? Post continues after video.

The keyword here is dedicated, because there are a lot of different eye creams and they all say they do different things. Brightening. De-puffing. Anti-wrinkle. Plumping. Correcting.

This is very confusing, which is why it’s disappointing when you drop cash on a tiny, expensive bottle of eye cream, only to be left underwhelmed by the results.

Very generally speaking, there are two common eye concerns that may be treated with a great eye cream: dark circles and puffiness. I say may because genetics and lifestyle factors (not sleeping, eating too much salt, not drinking enough water etc.) are a part of it, too. But doing all the lifestyle things you should be doing, and choosing an eye cream formulated to treat these specific concerns may help.

If loss of volume under the eye is your concern, really, injectables like tear trough filler are going to give you the results you’re after, not a cream. And as for fine lines and crows feet, you’ll notice them more around your eyes because that skin is delicate and dry and doesn’t have oil glands, which makes lines more visible.

You can use a hydrating eye cream or one with retinol (go easy if you’ve never used a retinol product before), but if you’re fairly happy with your skin and it’s just lines that bother you, save your money and simply apply your regular serum up under the eyes.

LISTEN: Hear Leigh Campbell’s take on eye creams in this episode of the You Beauty podcast below. Post continues after audio.

Quickly before I cut to the chase, another thing to know about eye cream is a little goes a long way, so it would be rude to waste it by pumping out too much. I pop a tiny bit on the back of my hand and gently pat the product under and around my eye area, and will pump out more if I need, which never happens.

Now, onto what you came here for. These are the 11 eye creams the Mamamia community love and reckon actually work. Heads up, most aren’t cheap, but they all come highly recommended. Enjoy!

“I’ve heard other beauty editors talking about how much they’re loving this eye cream sick. I can confirm it is, indeed, sick. The packaging promises reduced under-eye darkness in four weeks, I have seen great results in three weeks of everyday use.” – Amy.

"This eye cream is phenomenal. It seemed to work almost immediately on the lines under my eyes, and made my makeup sit 100 times better." - Vanessa.

"This is the real MVP for me. It's LOVELY. It feels amazing once it’s on and there's no stinging at all because it's truly fragrance-free. My eye bag area feels and looks plumper - side note, I'm 32 weeks pregnant, raising a toddler and working 12-hour days. Love it." - Hannah.

"Controversial but in my opinion *most* of the eye products out there don’t do much. This little guy, on the other hand, is tiny but mighty. It's for under eyes and above the eyelid. It feels like a really concentrated serum in an oil. Your eye area will still look plump in the afternoon. I'm super impressed with it, as I should be for $100." - Leigh.

"This eye cream is within my budget, and I've noticed a difference since using it. I started out applying it two times a week so my skin could tolerate the retinol, then built up to every night." - Ash.

"All you really need to know is that this gel visibly demolishes puffiness in a way I previously never thought possible. Did I mention I have a toddler? My under-eye bags are on level 100. That this stuff can make even the teeniest improvement to my face is a damn miracle." - Lisa.

You can read former beauty editor Lisa Patulny's full review of this Beaute Pacifique eye cream here.

"As an eye serum enthusiast and insomniac, I can confirm that it’s absolutely worth every penny." - Jacinda.

"It's brightening, firming and just SO GOOD." - Elicia.

"I'm converted! It’s so hydrating and I feel like it’s making a difference to the appearance of fine lines around my eyes." - Simone.

"Kiehls Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado has been a beautiful, non-irritating eye cream that I’ve used for a decade!" - Marie.

"For looking awake, I can't go past this one. Have currently run out of the full size though, so I'm using a little sample of it while I wait for my order to arrive!" - Caitlin.

Feature image: Supplied.

Do you have a banger eye cream recommendation? Tell us about your favourites in the comments below!